Win tickets to Videogames in Concert - from World of Warcraft to Zelda

IamExpat is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to Videogames in Concert - from World of Warcraft to Zelda on July 13 at the Concertgebouw. This is one of the SummerConcerts, a series of 80 performances taking place this summer at the Concertgebouw.

Where: Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam

When: July 13, 2025

Number of pairs of tickets available: 10 x 2

Iconic soundtracks from game classics

Under the direction of Irish conductor and composer Eímear Noone, the Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie brings to life the music of countless game classics, including Noone’s own compositions from World of Warcraft. Call of Duty, Tetris, Final Fantasy VII, and Fortnite - they’re all part of this extraordinary evening. And more!

Game studios are increasingly recognising the crucial role music plays in the immersive digital worlds they create. Iconic soundtracks from game classics like The Legend of Zelda and Fortnite are unforgettable, as millions of gamers are swept away by the soundscapes and songs that guide them through the virtual universes of their favourite games.