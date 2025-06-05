Win tickets to Videogames in Concert - from World of Warcraft to Zelda
Win tickets to Videogames in Concert - from World of Warcraft to Zelda
Competition closed
Don’t miss our future competitions: Sign up for our weekly newsletters and join us on Facebook to stay informed.
Congratulations!
The winners are: Asya Tealdi, Minka Jaskari, Emma Franken, Avril Hayden, Nathanja van Vemde, Thomas Blank, Tracey Spies, Laura Colbeck, Vera Comazzi, Peter Herzer.
IamExpat is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to Videogames in Concert - from World of Warcraft to Zelda on July 13 at the Concertgebouw. This is one of the SummerConcerts, a series of 80 performances taking place this summer at the Concertgebouw.
To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there!
You could be one of the lucky winners
- Where: Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam
- When: July 13, 2025
- Number of pairs of tickets available: 10 x 2
- Find out more about this performance on the Concertgebouw website
Iconic soundtracks from game classics
Under the direction of Irish conductor and composer Eímear Noone, the Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie brings to life the music of countless game classics, including Noone’s own compositions from World of Warcraft. Call of Duty, Tetris, Final Fantasy VII, and Fortnite - they’re all part of this extraordinary evening. And more!
Game studios are increasingly recognising the crucial role music plays in the immersive digital worlds they create. Iconic soundtracks from game classics like The Legend of Zelda and Fortnite are unforgettable, as millions of gamers are swept away by the soundscapes and songs that guide them through the virtual universes of their favourite games.
Eímear Noone is known for her compositions for games such as World of Warcraft, Starcraft II, and Diablo III. Her work is renowned for its emotional and cinematic qualities, shifting seamlessly from grand and sweeping to intimate and delicate. A trailblazer as one of the first female conductors in a male-dominated industry, she also made history as the first female conductor to perform at the Academy Awards.
Enter for a chance to win tickets
Celebrate your summer with music at the Concertgebouw. Enter the competition for a chance to win tickets! Browse the Concertgebouw website for more details.
Header photo: Steve Humphreys