Win tickets to attend TNW Conference 2025

TNW Conference 2025 - the award-winning tech festival in Amsterdam - is just around the corner, and to celebrate IamExpat has teamed up with TNW to offer free business passes to two lucky winners!

Just click the participate now button and tell us why you think you deserve to win!

Win tickets to The Next Web Conference 2025

Date: June 19-20, 2025

Location: NDSM Wharf, Amsterdam

Number of tickets available: One per winner

Find more information on the TNW Conference website.

About TNW Conference

TNW Conference is the most innovative and thought-provoking tech event in Europe. Join international industry leaders, policy makers, startups and investors to come together and build towards a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future at TNW Conference today!

Get 20 percent off a business pass for the TNW Conference 2025 with the code: IAMEXPAT20

The future of technology

The 19th annual TNW Conference, happening on June 19-20, 2025, in Amsterdam, will bring together more than 10.000 industry leaders and tech enthusiasts to discover the future of tech and uncover the next big ideas in tech. Be in the same room as corporates, government officials, startups, scale-ups and investors to see how they will shape the world of tomorrow. Get your tickets on The Next Web website.