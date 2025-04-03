Win tickets to attend TNW Conference 2025
Competition closed
TNW Conference 2025 - the award-winning tech festival in Amsterdam - is just around the corner, and to celebrate IamExpat has teamed up with TNW to offer free business passes to two lucky winners!
Just click the participate now button and tell us why you think you deserve to win!
- Date: June 19-20, 2025
- Location: NDSM Wharf, Amsterdam
- Number of tickets available: One per winner
- Find more information on the TNW Conference website.
About TNW Conference
TNW Conference is the most innovative and thought-provoking tech event in Europe. Join international industry leaders, policy makers, startups and investors to come together and build towards a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future at TNW Conference today!
Get 20 percent off a business pass for the TNW Conference 2025 with the code: IAMEXPAT20
The future of technology
The 19th annual TNW Conference, happening on June 19-20, 2025, in Amsterdam, will bring together more than 10.000 industry leaders and tech enthusiasts to discover the future of tech and uncover the next big ideas in tech. Be in the same room as corporates, government officials, startups, scale-ups and investors to see how they will shape the world of tomorrow. Get your tickets on The Next Web website.
TNW sits at the heart of Europe's startup ecosystem. Many big brands first took the stage at TNW Conference as early startups. This is where you’ll catch the next big thing - before it’s even a thing.
Attend TNW Conference 2025
TNW Conference is designed to help you learn what's next for the future of tech. Meet industry peers and speakers, and gain professional skills that can be implemented today, no matter whether you are an entrepreneur, marketing manager, product owner, innovation lead, CEO, designer or developer.
Please note that the winner of this competition will be announced shortly after the closing date. Even if you're not a winner, IamExpat readers get a 20 percent discount when they buy business tickets via this link with the discount code IAMEXPAT20.