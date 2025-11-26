Home
South African Road Trip performs We Are Family

Photo: Roeltje van de Sande Bakhuyzen

-
Wim Sonneveld Hall, DeLaMar Theatre, Marnixstraat 402, 1017 PL Amsterdam
From 19,50 euros
The concert We Are Family explores Xhosa culture, where families, especially mothers, play a central role. Get your tickets to We Are Family performed by South African Road Trip at DeLaMar in Amsterdam. This show features songs in English and Afrikaans.

We Are Family, a show featuring an exhilarating live band

The 14 singers, dancers and musicians of the South African theatre company South African Road Trip are back with a brand new show! The artists come from the Xhosa culture, where families, especially mothers, play a central role. In We Are Family, South African Road Trip welcomes you into their family to share personal stories and family habits.

South AfricaPhoto: Roeltje van de Sande Bakhuyzen

With an exhilarating live band, they will perform songs by artists such as Brenda Fassie, Miriam Makeba, and Fela Kuti, as well as hits such as We Are Family by Sister Sledge and Respect by Aretha Franklin. South African Road Trip guarantees an electrifying afternoon full of song, dance and South African vibes! 

This show features songs in English and Afrikaans. The performance lasts an hour and a half, with no interval.

Cast 

The cast of the astounding show:

The cast are: Zwelandile Mbedu, Xoliswa Tom, Xolisile Sydney Hobhoshe, Thanduxolo Arthur Qumz, Simphiwe Een Hobhoshe, Sabu Jiyana, Nontutuzelo Nyiki, Nomapostile Nyiki, Mzwabantu Eric Dunywa, Mkokeli Moses Masala, Lungiswa Plaatjies, Lindisipho Lennox Tsawe, Bulelani Zola Qumza

South African Road Trip DelamarPhoto: Roeltje van de Sande Bakhuyzen

Prepare for an uplifting afternoon of theatre in the heart of Amsterdam. South African Road Trip performs We Are Family at DeLaMar on December 25, 2025, at 2.30pm. Tickets are available on the DeLaMar website.

