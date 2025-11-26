The concert We Are Family explores Xhosa culture, where families, especially mothers, play a central role. Get your tickets to We Are Family performed by South African Road Trip at DeLaMar in Amsterdam. This show features songs in English and Afrikaans.

We Are Family, a show featuring an exhilarating live band

The 14 singers, dancers and musicians of the South African theatre company South African Road Trip are back with a brand new show! The artists come from the Xhosa culture, where families, especially mothers, play a central role. In We Are Family, South African Road Trip welcomes you into their family to share personal stories and family habits.

Photo: Roeltje van de Sande Bakhuyzen

With an exhilarating live band, they will perform songs by artists such as Brenda Fassie, Miriam Makeba, and Fela Kuti, as well as hits such as We Are Family by Sister Sledge and Respect by Aretha Franklin. South African Road Trip guarantees an electrifying afternoon full of song, dance and South African vibes!