Les Égarés at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ

Bookmark

Don't miss the opportunity to hear this captivating musical exploration on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Amsterdam. Get your tickets now! Les Égarés - Four virtuosos intertwine sounds and styles What happens when four world-class musicians, each a master of their instrument, decide to wander off the beaten path together? The answer is Les Égarés (The Wanderers), a collective where the kora, cello, soprano saxophone, and accordion intertwine in dazzling ways. Their music defies genre boundaries, drifting between chamber music, folk, acoustic jazz and global traditions to create something entirely fresh. On November 26, 2025, Les Égarés bring their adventurous spirit to Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ. This concert is a co-production with Bimhuis. This one-hour concert in the main hall invites audiences to lose themselves in a soundscape that is both deeply rooted and endlessly inventive. A Meeting of Virtuosos Les Égarés was born from a spontaneous encounter at a French music festival, where four acclaimed soloists discovered their shared love of musical exploration. The ensemble includes: Ballaké Sissoko - kora

- kora Vincent Segal - cello

- cello Emile Parisien - soprano saxophone

- soprano saxophone Vincent Peirani - accordion and accordina

Together, they form a quartet that transcends their individual reputations, creating a seamless blend of textures and voices. The result is music that feels at once intimate and expansive, familiar and surprising. Music without borders The ensemble’s debut album, Les Égarés, captures the richness of their collective imagination. Each member contributes compositions, weaving together influences from across continents and genres. For example, Sissoko’s tracks Ta Nyé and Banja draw on West African traditions, while other pieces are infused with elements of chanson, Anatolian melodies, Colombian dance rhythms, and the meditative trance of John Coltrane. Hints of blues and the kaleidoscopic jazz of Joe Zawinul also echo through the music. What unites these diverse threads is the quartet’s commitment to storytelling through sound. As Mojo Magazine wrote in its glowing review of the album: “Give yourself up to the pleasure of being lost.” This Amsterdam concert continues that journey, inviting audiences to wander freely with the musicians.