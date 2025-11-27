Home
Les Égarés at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ

Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ (Main Hall), Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam
Standard adult tickets: 39 euros (Concession tickets: 31 euros; Youth early bird tickets: 12,50 euros)
Get tickets now!

Don't miss the opportunity to hear this captivating musical exploration on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Amsterdam. Get your tickets now!

Les Égarés - Four virtuosos intertwine sounds and styles

What happens when four world-class musicians, each a master of their instrument, decide to wander off the beaten path together? The answer is Les Égarés (The Wanderers), a collective where the kora, cello, soprano saxophone, and accordion intertwine in dazzling ways. Their music defies genre boundaries, drifting between chamber music, folk, acoustic jazz and global traditions to create something entirely fresh.

On November 26, 2025, Les Égarés bring their adventurous spirit to Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ. This concert is a co-production with Bimhuis. This one-hour concert in the main hall invites audiences to lose themselves in a soundscape that is both deeply rooted and endlessly inventive.

Les Egares

A Meeting of Virtuosos

Les Égarés was born from a spontaneous encounter at a French music festival, where four acclaimed soloists discovered their shared love of musical exploration. The ensemble includes:

  • Ballaké Sissoko - kora
  • Vincent Segal - cello
  • Emile Parisien - soprano saxophone
  • Vincent Peirani - accordion and accordina

Together, they form a quartet that transcends their individual reputations, creating a seamless blend of textures and voices. The result is music that feels at once intimate and expansive, familiar and surprising.

Music without borders

Les Egares Dark

The ensemble’s debut album, Les Égarés, captures the richness of their collective imagination. Each member contributes compositions, weaving together influences from across continents and genres.

For example, Sissoko’s tracks Ta Nyé and Banja draw on West African traditions, while other pieces are infused with elements of chanson, Anatolian melodies, Colombian dance rhythms, and the meditative trance of John Coltrane. Hints of blues and the kaleidoscopic jazz of Joe Zawinul also echo through the music.

What unites these diverse threads is the quartet’s commitment to storytelling through sound. As Mojo Magazine wrote in its glowing review of the album: “Give yourself up to the pleasure of being lost.” This Amsterdam concert continues that journey, inviting audiences to wander freely with the musicians.

An intimate, expansive experience

Although each musician is a virtuoso in his own right, Les Égarés is not about individual showmanship. Instead, the quartet prioritises dialogue: listening, responding and building together. The kora’s shimmering strings blend with the cello’s depth, the saxophone’s clarity, and the accordion’s warmth, to create a sound world that feels organic and alive.

For listeners, this means an evening of discovery. You may hear echoes of West African storytelling, European folk songs, or improvisations that push the boundaries of the avant-garde. Above all, you’ll hear the joy of four musicians who revel in the art of musical wandering.

Event details for Les Égarés

Here are the event details for Les Égarés:

  • Date: Wednesday, November 26
  • Time: 8.30pm-9.30pm
  • Venue: Main Hall, Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam

Get your tickets

Get your tickets on the Muziekgebouw website. Standard adult tickets cost 39 euros and concession tickets cost 31 euros. Youth early bird tickets are available for 12,50 euros.

Get tickets now!
