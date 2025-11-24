Bookmark

Don't pass up the chance to hear this innovative performance on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Amsterdam. Get your tickets now! An immersive listening experience for audiences to pause, reflect and reconnect In a time of social and political unrest, the question “What is shelter in uncertain times?” feels more urgent than ever. On December 18, Het Muziek (formerly Asko|Schönberg), one of the Netherlands’ leading contemporary music ensembles, joins forces with acclaimed scenographer and media artist Boris Acket. This is an evocative performance of Shelter, an oratorio by celebrated American composers Michael Gordon, David Lang and Julia Wolfe. Presented in the atmospheric Main Hall of the Muziekgebouw, this immersive concert invites audiences to pause, reflect, and reconnect with a fundamental human need: the desire for safety, grounding and belonging. Photo: Peter Serling

Driving rhythms Composed in 2005 for three sopranos and a large ensemble, Shelter is a powerful and contemplative work that weaves together the signature musical voices of the three Bang on a Can founders: minimalist repetition, driving rhythms, raw emotional textures, and unexpected intimacy. The libretto by Deborah Artman, a longtime collaborator of the composers, explores themes ranging from the literal construction of a house to the emotional and psychological spaces we build to protect ourselves. Through poetic fragments and striking musical layers, Shelter becomes both a meditation and a mirror: one that reflects our individual experiences while asking larger questions about community, safety and vulnerability. Safe haven This fusion of music and installation encourages listeners to experience the performance both intimately and expansively. The repeating patterns of Gordon, the fragile introspection of Lang, and the visceral energy of Wolfe blend into a piece that is at once haunting, urgent and unexpectedly comforting. With the winter holidays approaching, a time when many people look inward, return home, or seek connection, Shelter offers a thoughtful counterpoint: a moment of stillness and depth, a chance to reconsider what home and protection mean in the modern world.

Free pre-concert talk At 7.15pm on Foyerdeck 1, writer and music specialist Huib Ramaer offers a free pre-concert talk. His introduction provides valuable context on the piece’s history, themes and musical architecture, helping audiences enrich their listening experience. Whether you are a devoted follower of contemporary music, a fan of Bang on a Can, or simply someone seeking an evocative and reflective evening, Shelter is a standout event in the Muziekgebouw’s holiday programme. For more concerts during the holiday period at Muziekgebouw aan ‘t IJ, visit the Muziekgebouw aan ‘t IJ website. Photo: De Schaapjesfabriek