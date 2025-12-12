City Talks Amsterdam: Ghosts of Past, Present and Future

Bookmark

Join City Talks at ITA's Bookshop on December 18 from 6pm-7pm. City Talks is ITA’s monthly 60-minute sip-and-talk show with inspiring discussions and performances, which takes place in The Bookshop. The Bookshop is the cultural living room on Leidseplein, the edgy corner of International Theater Amsterdam (ITA). The Bookshop breaks away from classical theatre: here, it’s all about sharp social themes, presented in surprising formats. Let's reflect on the past, present and future at ITA As the year comes to a close, this edition of City Talks invites you to reflect on how the past, present, and future shape our lives and communities. We explore the connections between generations, nature, the stories and values we pass on, and the cycles we try to break. How can what we inherit from the past guide us forward with compassion and hope? Inspired by ITA Ensemble, Hotel Modern & Guy Cassiers’ Oer en Andere Tijden, this edition celebrates cycles of life, the power of storytelling, and the bonds that keep us rooted and connected. Meet the guest speakers at the next edition of City Talks The guest speakers and panel members on December 18 are Selma Lemsaadi, brand manager and founder of Heal Magazine, Vanessa Wattimena, chef and founder of Nessie's, and Miles Niemeijer, music historian & music coordinator at Podiumkunst.net.

Heritage and the future play important roles in all of the speakers' work, but in very different ways. The performer of the evening is Aafke de Vries, who will sing typical songs about Amsterdam. City Talks will be hosted by Lin Ann Phoa. After City Talks, you can visit the play, or tie your skates on to take some laps at the festive ice rink on Leidseplein, right outside the door - a perfect way to start the holiday season! The organisers recommend that you buy your ticket beforehand. An entry ticket also includes one free drink. Inspired by ITA Ensemble, Hotel Modern & Guy Cassiers’ Oer en Andere Tijden The theme of this edition is Inspired by ITA Ensemble's Hotel Modern & Guy Cassiers’ Oer en Andere Tijden. It's on at ITA until December 21, 2025. Details about the next edition of City Talks What: City Talks Amsterdam: Ghosts of Past, Present and Future

City Talks Amsterdam: Ghosts of Past, Present and Future Date: December 18, 2025

December 18, 2025 Time: 6pm-7pm (doors open from 5.30pm)

6pm-7pm (doors open from 5.30pm) Tickets: 7,50 euros (includes a free drink)

7,50 euros (includes a free drink) Find out more on the ITA website About City Talks Amsterdam Every last Thursday of the month, you're welcome at The Bookshop in Internationaal Theater Amsterdam for City Talks Amsterdam. For this monthly talk show, there are special guests - from scientists to artists and from journalists to economists - who come to talk about a social topic or urban trends. Together, they dive into a theme and ask how it affects Amsterdam and its residents.

Themes that came up last season include the influence of money, political activism and artificial intelligence. So, grab a drink, join the conversation and get inspired! The Bookshop The Bookshop is ITA's new cultural living room on Amsterdam’s Leidseplein. This compact stage offers a space for innovation, reflection and new perspectives. Here, makers, performers and visitors meet for special programmes, from experiments to intimate performances. The Bookshop is a place for everyone, with a focus on accessibility and openness. It is a gift to the city, made possible by the support of more than 500 donors, as well as various funds and partners.