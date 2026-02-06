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German language courses in the Netherlands

Updated on Feb 6, 2026

Interested in learning German or improving your German language skills? Are you looking for business or general German courses, including private or group lessons for your employees? Here is a list of German language courses in the Netherlands, for expats and international companies.

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3 results

UvA Talen

Learn German at UvA Talen, the language centre of the University of Amsterdam. They offer German courses at eight levels, ranging from beginner to adv... show more

Amsterdam, Online

The Language Academy

The Language Academy offers complete online courses that introduce you to a new language in a dynamic way. The lessons are constructed around four you... show more

Online

Expedition Deutsch

Expedition Deutsch offers German courses i.a. for Erasmus University. You can follow our courses in Rotterdam and online, in group lessons or 1-to-1, ... show more

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