Program Manager - English

About this role
For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a proactive Program Manager to join their expanding team in Middenmeer.
Job Profile for Program Manager
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Provide thought leadership and subject matter expertise in the delivery of Datacentre-centric services
- Assist in preparation of quarterly spend management and review materials at site and regional levels
- Track Data centre maintenance and repair activities to ensure operational alignment
- Create and manage the end-to-end process for the planning and implementation of continuous improvement initiatives, automation and programs
- Support organisational financial management activities, including budgeting and forecasting
- Identify and act on opportunities to increase agility, and contribute to workstreams to evolve operational processes, services, and Service Level Agreements
Candidate Profile for Program Manager
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Bachelor’s degree in business, finance or computer science (MBA preferred), or 5+ years equivalent experience providing business support in a 365 production environment, or 3+ years industry experience and college coursework focused on change management processes
- Knowledge of or background in supporting AI initiatives, with an understanding of IT and Critical Environment (CE), operational processes, and industry best practices
- 6+ years of relevant finance, planning or analysis work experience with a strong analytical foundation
- Prior experience in driver-based cost analysis is preferred
- Proven skills in PowerPoint, Excel and Power BI tools
- Detail-oriented, able to summarise results into business insight, review plans, manage trade-offs, and align to datacentre objectives
- Strong written and interpersonal skills, communicating clearly and concisely with stakeholders and senior leaders
- Able to work independently in a remote environment while collaborating effectively as a strategic team player
- Flexible and adaptable, anticipating change and adjusting priorities as needed
What Our Client Offers
- 27 days of annual leave, including all Dutch public holidays
- Pension plan
- Travel allowance
- Work in a dynamic, international environment
- State-of-the-art technology working experience
- Be part of a team that is changing the world
