Program Manager - English

For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a proactive Program Manager to join their expanding team in Middenmeer.

Job Profile for Program Manager

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Provide thought leadership and subject matter expertise in the delivery of Datacentre-centric services

Assist in preparation of quarterly spend management and review materials at site and regional levels

Track Data centre maintenance and repair activities to ensure operational alignment

Create and manage the end-to-end process for the planning and implementation of continuous improvement initiatives, automation and programs

Support organisational financial management activities, including budgeting and forecasting

Identify and act on opportunities to increase agility, and contribute to workstreams to evolve operational processes, services, and Service Level Agreements

Candidate Profile for Program Manager

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Bachelor’s degree in business, finance or computer science (MBA preferred), or 5+ years equivalent experience providing business support in a 365 production environment, or 3+ years industry experience and college coursework focused on change management processes

Knowledge of or background in supporting AI initiatives, with an understanding of IT and Critical Environment (CE), operational processes, and industry best practices

6+ years of relevant finance, planning or analysis work experience with a strong analytical foundation

Prior experience in driver-based cost analysis is preferred

Proven skills in PowerPoint, Excel and Power BI tools

Detail-oriented, able to summarise results into business insight, review plans, manage trade-offs, and align to datacentre objectives

Strong written and interpersonal skills, communicating clearly and concisely with stakeholders and senior leaders

Able to work independently in a remote environment while collaborating effectively as a strategic team player

Flexible and adaptable, anticipating change and adjusting priorities as needed

What Our Client Offers