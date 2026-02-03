Project Manager - English

Our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, is now looking for an experienced Project Manager to join their team in Middenmeer.

Job Profile for Project Manager

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Manage small-to-medium projects from inception to completion, ensuring adherence to timelines and budgets

Coordinate, plan, schedule, and supervise CE audits and compliance verifications

Identify and address vulnerabilities, recommending new equipment designs and technologies for efficiency projects

Coordinate with stakeholders to drive identification and remediation of vulnerabilities

Provide recommendations on new data centre equipment designs, technologies, and construction methods

Coordinate projects, develop detailed plans, and integrate technical activities to achieve goals

Present and explain proposals, reports, and findings to management effectively

Review and recommend/approve contracts and cost estimates

Candidate Profile for Project Manager

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Bachelor’s (or HBO equivalent) degree with 4+ years of relevant industry experience, or Master’s degree with 2+ years of relevant industry experience

Technical degree in Process Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electrical/Mechanical Engineering, or a related field is an advantage

2+ years of experience in project management, or relevant certification/training (e.g., PMP) is a plus

Relevant certifications such as PMP, ASICS/Inventory Control, Network Certifications, ITIL, or CDCP is beneficial

Experience in operations-heavy and mission-critical environments, such as data centres, manufacturing, oil and gas, semiconductors, or power and energy sectors

Familiarity with cooling and power related Critical Environment (CE) infrastructure (e.g., UPS, generators, AHUs, EPMS, BAS) or physical IT infrastructure (e.g., servers, SANs, networking, structured cabling, data center enclosures)

What Our Client Offers