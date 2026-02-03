Project Manager - English
Posted on February 3, 2026
Middenmeer
40
Posted on February 3, 2026
About this role
Our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, is now looking for an experienced Project Manager to join their team in Middenmeer.
Job Profile for Project Manager
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Manage small-to-medium projects from inception to completion, ensuring adherence to timelines and budgets
- Coordinate, plan, schedule, and supervise CE audits and compliance verifications
- Identify and address vulnerabilities, recommending new equipment designs and technologies for efficiency projects
- Coordinate with stakeholders to drive identification and remediation of vulnerabilities
- Provide recommendations on new data centre equipment designs, technologies, and construction methods
- Coordinate projects, develop detailed plans, and integrate technical activities to achieve goals
- Present and explain proposals, reports, and findings to management effectively
- Review and recommend/approve contracts and cost estimates
Candidate Profile for Project Manager
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Bachelor’s (or HBO equivalent) degree with 4+ years of relevant industry experience, or Master’s degree with 2+ years of relevant industry experience
- Technical degree in Process Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electrical/Mechanical Engineering, or a related field is an advantage
- 2+ years of experience in project management, or relevant certification/training (e.g., PMP) is a plus
- Relevant certifications such as PMP, ASICS/Inventory Control, Network Certifications, ITIL, or CDCP is beneficial
- Experience in operations-heavy and mission-critical environments, such as data centres, manufacturing, oil and gas, semiconductors, or power and energy sectors
- Familiarity with cooling and power related Critical Environment (CE) infrastructure (e.g., UPS, generators, AHUs, EPMS, BAS) or physical IT infrastructure (e.g., servers, SANs, networking, structured cabling, data center enclosures)
What Our Client Offers
- 27 days of annual leave, including all Dutch public holidays
- Pension plan
- Travel allowance
- Work in a dynamic, international environment
- State-of-the-art technology working experience
- Be part of a team that is changing the world
Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Middenmeer delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Critical Environment Mechanical Engineer - English
Operational Excellence Team Leader - R&D
Product Assurance & Safety Engineer
DC Circuit Breaker R&D Team Lead
Change Management Technologist - Packaging