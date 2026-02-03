Critical Environment Mechanical Engineer - English
Posted on February 3, 2026
Middenmeer
40
About this role
For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a Critical Environment Mechanical Engineer to join their expanding team in Middenmeer.
Job Profile for Critical Environment Mechanical Engineer
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Promote a strong culture of safety, security, and compliance across all data center operations
- Maintain a comprehensive understanding of data center design, functionality, and mechanical infrastructure
- Collaborate with IT and Critical Environments (CE) teams to support 24×7×365 on-site operations
- Identify, assess, and mitigate operational risks, including conducting post-incident audits and root cause analyses (RCAs)
- Develop, update, and govern emergency operating procedures (EOPs), methods of procedure (MOPs), and standard operating procedures (SOPs)
- Act as the technical authority for large-scale mechanical systems (including cooling, fire, fuel, and BAS), overseeing related operations, designs, and projects
- Oversee and support planned, predictive, and corrective maintenance and repairs in line with statutory, regulatory, manufacturer, and internal standards
- Establish and coordinate maintenance and safety procedures for critical and redundant systems, including cooling, generators, UPS, fire, and backup systems
- Apply hands-on technical expertise to troubleshoot systems and supervise high-risk on-site activities
- Participate in commissioning processes
Candidate Profile for Critical Environment Mechanical Engineer
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Mechanical Engineering degree or equivalent experience
- 3+ years of technical engineering experience supporting mechanical systems (cooling/HVAC, fire or fuel systems)
- Experience working in mission-critical environments (datacenter, industrial, hospital, etc.)
- Hands-on troubleshooting and maintenance support experience
- Strong safety and compliance mindset
What Our Client Offers
- 27 days of annual leave, including all Dutch public holidays
- Pension plan
- Travel allowance
- Work in a dynamic, international environment
- State-of-the-art technology working experience
- Be part of a team that is changing the world
