Critical Environment Mechanical Engineer - English

For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a Critical Environment Mechanical Engineer to join their expanding team in Middenmeer.

Job Profile for Critical Environment Mechanical Engineer

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Promote a strong culture of safety, security, and compliance across all data center operations

Maintain a comprehensive understanding of data center design, functionality, and mechanical infrastructure

Collaborate with IT and Critical Environments (CE) teams to support 24×7×365 on-site operations

Identify, assess, and mitigate operational risks, including conducting post-incident audits and root cause analyses (RCAs)

Develop, update, and govern emergency operating procedures (EOPs), methods of procedure (MOPs), and standard operating procedures (SOPs)

Act as the technical authority for large-scale mechanical systems (including cooling, fire, fuel, and BAS), overseeing related operations, designs, and projects

Oversee and support planned, predictive, and corrective maintenance and repairs in line with statutory, regulatory, manufacturer, and internal standards

Establish and coordinate maintenance and safety procedures for critical and redundant systems, including cooling, generators, UPS, fire, and backup systems

Apply hands-on technical expertise to troubleshoot systems and supervise high-risk on-site activities

Participate in commissioning processes

Candidate Profile for Critical Environment Mechanical Engineer

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Mechanical Engineering degree or equivalent experience

3+ years of technical engineering experience supporting mechanical systems (cooling/HVAC, fire or fuel systems)

Experience working in mission-critical environments (datacenter, industrial, hospital, etc.)

Hands-on troubleshooting and maintenance support experience

Strong safety and compliance mindset

What Our Client Offers