Financial Specialist, Intercompany Treasury - English

Our client, a highly respected and extremely prestigious global leader in the integrated energy and chemical industry, is seeking a proactive and detail-oriented Financial Specialist, Intercompany Treasury to join their dynamic organisation in The Hague.

In this role, you will be coordinating intercompany borrowing and lending activities, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Job Profile for Financial Specialist, Intercompany Treasury

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Manage the end-to-end process of intercompany loans, including origination, intercompany loan pricing benchmark analysis, IC loan documentation, facility drawings and repayment

Develop and maintain loan agreements, terms, and conditions in accordance with corporate policies and regulatory guidelines

Coordinate with internal stakeholders to assess borrowing and lending needs across the subsidiaries and affiliates

Evaluate and mitigate risks associated with intercompany lending activities, i.e., credit risks, etc.

Prepare board paper and presentation materials for debt-related activities for the company's Finance Committee’s approval

Monitor loan balances, interest accruals, and repayment schedules to ensure accuracy and timeliness

Conduct periodic ECL calculations under IFRS 9 requirements

Work closely with legal counsel to review loan agreements

Stay abreast of industry trends, regulatory changes, and the best practices related to intercompany lending and corporate finance

Make a TP analysis for other Treasury projects where the company will be acting as the IHB for the group

Candidate Profile for Financial Specialist, Intercompany Treasury

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Bachelor’s degrees or above in Finance, Economics, or related field

Knowledge for IC financial transactions, i.e. IC loans, FX, cash pooling structure, etc.

Strong understanding of financial principles, including loan structuring, risk management and cashflow forecasting

Familiarity with accounting principles and IFRS standards

Proficiency with financial modelling. Experience in TMS is a plus

Proven experience in corporate finance, treasury management or financial analysis with specific exposure to intercompany transactions

Background in transfer pricing advisory

Excellent analytical skills with the ability to interpret financial data and perform quantitative analysis

Effective communication skills, with the ability to interact with cross-functional teams and senior management

Detail-oriented, strong problem-solving skills and ability to resolve complex issues independently

Ability to prioritise tasks and meet deadlines in a dynamic environment

What Our Client Offers