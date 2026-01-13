Financial Specialist, Intercompany Treasury - English
Posted on January 13, 2026
The Hague
40
About this role
Our client, a highly respected and extremely prestigious global leader in the integrated energy and chemical industry, is seeking a proactive and detail-oriented Financial Specialist, Intercompany Treasury to join their dynamic organisation in The Hague.
In this role, you will be coordinating intercompany borrowing and lending activities, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.
Job Profile for Financial Specialist, Intercompany Treasury
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Manage the end-to-end process of intercompany loans, including origination, intercompany loan pricing benchmark analysis, IC loan documentation, facility drawings and repayment
- Develop and maintain loan agreements, terms, and conditions in accordance with corporate policies and regulatory guidelines
- Coordinate with internal stakeholders to assess borrowing and lending needs across the subsidiaries and affiliates
- Evaluate and mitigate risks associated with intercompany lending activities, i.e., credit risks, etc.
- Prepare board paper and presentation materials for debt-related activities for the company's Finance Committee’s approval
- Monitor loan balances, interest accruals, and repayment schedules to ensure accuracy and timeliness
- Conduct periodic ECL calculations under IFRS 9 requirements
- Work closely with legal counsel to review loan agreements
- Stay abreast of industry trends, regulatory changes, and the best practices related to intercompany lending and corporate finance
- Make a TP analysis for other Treasury projects where the company will be acting as the IHB for the group
Candidate Profile for Financial Specialist, Intercompany Treasury
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Bachelor’s degrees or above in Finance, Economics, or related field
- Knowledge for IC financial transactions, i.e. IC loans, FX, cash pooling structure, etc.
- Strong understanding of financial principles, including loan structuring, risk management and cashflow forecasting
- Familiarity with accounting principles and IFRS standards
- Proficiency with financial modelling. Experience in TMS is a plus
- Proven experience in corporate finance, treasury management or financial analysis with specific exposure to intercompany transactions
- Background in transfer pricing advisory
- Excellent analytical skills with the ability to interpret financial data and perform quantitative analysis
- Effective communication skills, with the ability to interact with cross-functional teams and senior management
- Detail-oriented, strong problem-solving skills and ability to resolve complex issues independently
- Ability to prioritise tasks and meet deadlines in a dynamic environment
What Our Client Offers
- 24 holidays per annum, and additionally, have every second Friday off
- 13th-month salary
- Relocation package
- Subsidised canteen
- Travel costs reimbursement
- Pension plan
- Opportunity to work in the number one oil company in the world
- Chance to build a long-term and stable career
