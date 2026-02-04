Critical Environment Electrical Engineer - English
Posted on February 4, 2026
Middenmeer
40
About this role
For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for 3 Critical Environment Electrical Engineers to join their expanding team in Middenmeer.
Job Profile for Critical Environment Electrical Engineer
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Provide escort support for third-party contractors, subcontractors, vendors, and service providers on-site
- Carry out assigned tasks such as routine rounds and initial equipment performance assessments
- Monitor the performance of maintenance and operational systems (electrical, mechanical, fire/life safety) within the data centre
- Assist safely with emergency monitoring and response to abnormal conditions, following established Emergency Operating Procedures (EOPs)
- Ensure strict adherence to all safety procedures and compliance with physical security policies while performing work
- Record daily operational readings of electrical equipment during routine rounds and log-taking, including temperatures, voltages, and currents
- Follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for critical-environment planned work activities
- Energise cabinets within a colocation (Colo) environment
- Perform quarterly and annual preventative maintenance on Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems
- Conduct preventative maintenance on system control panels
- Carry out battery preventative maintenance activities
- Demonstrate a fundamental understanding of the National Electrical Code
- Comply consistently with all safety and physical security procedures while on site
- Assist with the troubleshooting, repair, replacement, and calibration of instrument sensors
- Support electrical infrastructure across the data centre campus, ranging from a single large-capacity facility to multiple smaller sites
Candidate Profile for Critical Environment Electrical Engineer
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- High school diploma, GED, or equivalent
- 5+ years of experience in technical fields (e.g. automotive, electrical, controls, data centre)
- Basic understanding of how to use Microsoft Office applications (Outlook, Excel, Word)
- Experience with building management systems (EPMS)
- Previous data centre experience
- Experience with electrical systems in a high availability assembly /manufacturing, critical infrastructure environment, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, or related fields/
- Ability to work on a flexible work schedule, which could include 12-hour shifts, rotating shifts, 3-, 4-, or 5-day work weeks
What Our Client Offers
- 27 days annual leave, including all Dutch public holidays
- Pension plan
- Travel allowance
- Work in a dynamic, international environment
- State-of-the-art technology working experience
- Be part of a team that is changing the world
