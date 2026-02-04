Critical Environment Electrical Engineer - English

For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for 3 Critical Environment Electrical Engineers to join their expanding team in Middenmeer.

Job Profile for Critical Environment Electrical Engineer

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Provide escort support for third-party contractors, subcontractors, vendors, and service providers on-site

Carry out assigned tasks such as routine rounds and initial equipment performance assessments

Monitor the performance of maintenance and operational systems (electrical, mechanical, fire/life safety) within the data centre

Assist safely with emergency monitoring and response to abnormal conditions, following established Emergency Operating Procedures (EOPs)

Ensure strict adherence to all safety procedures and compliance with physical security policies while performing work

Record daily operational readings of electrical equipment during routine rounds and log-taking, including temperatures, voltages, and currents

Follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for critical-environment planned work activities

Energise cabinets within a colocation (Colo) environment

Perform quarterly and annual preventative maintenance on Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems

Conduct preventative maintenance on system control panels

Carry out battery preventative maintenance activities

Demonstrate a fundamental understanding of the National Electrical Code

Comply consistently with all safety and physical security procedures while on site

Assist with the troubleshooting, repair, replacement, and calibration of instrument sensors

Support electrical infrastructure across the data centre campus, ranging from a single large-capacity facility to multiple smaller sites

Candidate Profile for Critical Environment Electrical Engineer

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

High school diploma, GED, or equivalent

5+ years of experience in technical fields (e.g. automotive, electrical, controls, data centre)

Basic understanding of how to use Microsoft Office applications (Outlook, Excel, Word)

Experience with building management systems (EPMS)

Previous data centre experience

Experience with electrical systems in a high availability assembly /manufacturing, critical infrastructure environment, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, or related fields/

Ability to work on a flexible work schedule, which could include 12-hour shifts, rotating shifts, 3-, 4-, or 5-day work weeks

What Our Client Offers