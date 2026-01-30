Critical Environment Technician - English

For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a Critical Environment Technician to join their expanding team in Middenmeer.

Job Profile for Critical Environment Technician

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Work on assigned tasks under supervision, including routine rounds and initial equipment performance assessments, etc.

Take daily operational readings of electrical equipment during routine rounds and log entries (temperature, voltage, current, etc.)

Follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for planned critical environment activities

Energise cabinets in a colocation (Colo) environment

Perform quarterly and annual preventative checks on Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems

Control and monitor system control panels

Execute preventative maintenance on battery systems

Assist with troubleshooting, repair, replacement, and calibration of instrument sensors

Ensure compliance with all safety procedures while performing work

Comply with all physical security procedures and policies

Candidate Profile for Critical Environment Technician

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

High school diploma, GED, or equivalent

3+ year(s) work/applied learning experience in technical fields (e.g.: automotive, electrical, controls, data centre)

Health and Safety certification is a must (OSHA or equivalent)

Fundamental understanding of the National Electrical Code

Basic understanding of how to use Microsoft Office applications (Outlook, Excel, Word)

Previous datacenter experience is a plus

Experience with electrical systems in a high availability assembly/manufacturing/ critical infrastructure environment, such as data centres, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, or related fields

Able to work 12-hour shifts, rotating shifts, 4 or 5-day work weeks

