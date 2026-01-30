Critical Environment Technician - English

Middenmeer
40
About this role

For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a Critical Environment Technician to join their expanding team in Middenmeer. 

Job Profile for Critical Environment Technician
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Work on assigned tasks under supervision, including routine rounds and initial equipment performance assessments, etc.
  • Take daily operational readings of electrical equipment during routine rounds and log entries (temperature, voltage, current, etc.)
  • Follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for planned critical environment activities
  • Energise cabinets in a colocation (Colo) environment
  • Perform quarterly and annual preventative checks on Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems
  • Control and monitor system control panels
  • Execute preventative maintenance on battery systems
  • Assist with troubleshooting, repair, replacement, and calibration of instrument sensors
  • Ensure compliance with all safety procedures while performing work
  • Comply with all physical security procedures and policies

Candidate Profile for Critical Environment Technician

  • Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
  • High school diploma, GED, or equivalent
  • 3+ year(s) work/applied learning experience in technical fields (e.g.: automotive, electrical, controls, data centre)
  • Health and Safety certification is a must (OSHA or equivalent)
  • Fundamental understanding of the National Electrical Code
  • Basic understanding of how to use Microsoft Office applications (Outlook, Excel, Word)
  • Previous datacenter experience is a plus
  • Experience with electrical systems in a high availability assembly/manufacturing/ critical infrastructure environment, such as data centres, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, or related fields
  • Able to work 12-hour shifts, rotating shifts, 4 or 5-day work weeks

What Our Client Offers

  • 27 days of annual leave, including all Dutch public holidays
  • Pension plan
  • Travel allowance
  • Work in a dynamic, international environment
  • State-of-the-art technology working experience
  • Be part of a team that is changing the world
