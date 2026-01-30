Critical Environment Technician - English
Posted on January 30, 2026
Middenmeer
40
About this role
For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a Critical Environment Technician to join their expanding team in Middenmeer.
Job Profile for Critical Environment Technician
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Work on assigned tasks under supervision, including routine rounds and initial equipment performance assessments, etc.
- Take daily operational readings of electrical equipment during routine rounds and log entries (temperature, voltage, current, etc.)
- Follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for planned critical environment activities
- Energise cabinets in a colocation (Colo) environment
- Perform quarterly and annual preventative checks on Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems
- Control and monitor system control panels
- Execute preventative maintenance on battery systems
- Assist with troubleshooting, repair, replacement, and calibration of instrument sensors
- Ensure compliance with all safety procedures while performing work
- Comply with all physical security procedures and policies
Candidate Profile for Critical Environment Technician
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- High school diploma, GED, or equivalent
- 3+ year(s) work/applied learning experience in technical fields (e.g.: automotive, electrical, controls, data centre)
- Health and Safety certification is a must (OSHA or equivalent)
- Fundamental understanding of the National Electrical Code
- Basic understanding of how to use Microsoft Office applications (Outlook, Excel, Word)
- Previous datacenter experience is a plus
- Experience with electrical systems in a high availability assembly/manufacturing/ critical infrastructure environment, such as data centres, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, or related fields
- Able to work 12-hour shifts, rotating shifts, 4 or 5-day work weeks
What Our Client Offers
- 27 days of annual leave, including all Dutch public holidays
- Pension plan
- Travel allowance
- Work in a dynamic, international environment
- State-of-the-art technology working experience
- Be part of a team that is changing the world
