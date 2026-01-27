Electromechanical Technician - English

Posted on January 27, 2026
Steenbergen
38
About this role

Our client is an international HR and employment-services company that helps businesses expand internationally. On behalf of their partner, a global leader in the frozen bakery industry, they are seeking 2 experienced Electromechanical Technicians to join their manufacturing facility in Steenbergen, the Netherlands.

Job Profile for Electromechanical Technician
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Ensure reliable, safe, and efficient operation of all machinery and installations
  • Manage and optimise maintenance activities to improve equipment performance
  • Carry out preventive and corrective maintenance to minimise downtime and extend equipment lifespan
  • Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance overall facility operations

Candidate Profile for Electromechanical Technician

  • Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken (B2 Minimum)
  • 4–5 years of experience in a similar role
  • Knowledgeable in Reliability-Centred Maintenance (RCM) and committed to optimising maintenance practices while ensuring full compliance with safety and quality standards and maintaining relevant certifications
  • Experienced in maintenance within production or industrial environments
  • Strong mechanical and electrical knowledge
  • Hands-on, problem-solving approach to troubleshooting and performing preventive and corrective maintenance
  • Proficient in using CMMS tools to manage maintenance documentation and breakdown data, perform analyses
  • Ability to identify opportunities to improve maintenance processes and record accuracy
  • Strong collaboration skills, with active participation in project teams and regular communication with cross-functional teams (e.g., MC, WV, TL) to address bottlenecks
  • Willing to work in shifts and respond promptly to breakdowns to decrease downtime

What Our Client Offers

  • Relocation documentation support
  • Medical insurance
  • Rental car for 3 months
  • Hotel accommodation for 3 months
  • €5,000 relocation bonus
  • Support from a tax partner for the 30% ruling (if applicable, not guaranteed) and visa approval
  • First flight from the origin country to the Netherlands
