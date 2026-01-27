Electromechanical Technician - English

Our client is an international HR and employment-services company that helps businesses expand internationally. On behalf of their partner, a global leader in the frozen bakery industry, they are seeking 2 experienced Electromechanical Technicians to join their manufacturing facility in Steenbergen, the Netherlands.

Job Profile for Electromechanical Technician

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Ensure reliable, safe, and efficient operation of all machinery and installations

Manage and optimise maintenance activities to improve equipment performance

Carry out preventive and corrective maintenance to minimise downtime and extend equipment lifespan

Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance overall facility operations

Candidate Profile for Electromechanical Technician

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken (B2 Minimum)

4–5 years of experience in a similar role

Knowledgeable in Reliability-Centred Maintenance (RCM) and committed to optimising maintenance practices while ensuring full compliance with safety and quality standards and maintaining relevant certifications

Experienced in maintenance within production or industrial environments

Strong mechanical and electrical knowledge

Hands-on, problem-solving approach to troubleshooting and performing preventive and corrective maintenance

Proficient in using CMMS tools to manage maintenance documentation and breakdown data, perform analyses

Ability to identify opportunities to improve maintenance processes and record accuracy

Strong collaboration skills, with active participation in project teams and regular communication with cross-functional teams (e.g., MC, WV, TL) to address bottlenecks

Willing to work in shifts and respond promptly to breakdowns to decrease downtime

What Our Client Offers