Product & Service Delivery Assistant - English

Our client is a global leader in energy technology and services, supporting the oil and gas industry through advanced solutions that enhance exploration, production, and operational efficiency. With a strong international presence and decades of expertise, the company continues to shape the future of sustainable energy development.

As part of their continued growth, they are seeking an experienced Product & Service Delivery (PSD) Assistant to join their team in Coevorden.

In this role, you will ensure smooth day-to-day operations at the site and will provide essential administrative support to the PSD Manager, enabling him to focus on core service delivery activities.

Job Profile for Product & Service Delivery Assistant

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

Support PSD activities in the location

Assign Operators to jobs in accordance with the competency and development plans, in the absence of a Workforce Coordinator (WFC)

Track job start and end dates in the planning system of record (iDistrict, JMP, FDP) to coordinate scheduling, mobilisation, and demobilisation

Support data entry in the planning system of record (iDistrict, JMP, FDP) related to personnel and initiate relevant notifications to all involved parties

Review Operators’ availability and work with the GM Workforce Coordinator as required to cover imbalances

Coordinate with PSD Manager on an effective adherence to the work schedule and balance of days of rest, vacation, and rig days

Provide support for field employee travel (hot shot scheduling, helicopters, rig site accommodations, personnel lists for the client, etc.)

Assist other functions in the location as directed by the PSD Manager

Candidate Profile for Product & Service Delivery Assistant

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of Dutch is strongly preferred

3+ years of previous experience in a similar or admin role is preferred

A proactive and self-motivated approach to work

Ability to learn quickly and adapt to new systems

What Our Client Offers