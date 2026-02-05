Product & Service Delivery Assistant - English
About this role
Our client is a global leader in energy technology and services, supporting the oil and gas industry through advanced solutions that enhance exploration, production, and operational efficiency. With a strong international presence and decades of expertise, the company continues to shape the future of sustainable energy development.
As part of their continued growth, they are seeking an experienced Product & Service Delivery (PSD) Assistant to join their team in Coevorden.
In this role, you will ensure smooth day-to-day operations at the site and will provide essential administrative support to the PSD Manager, enabling him to focus on core service delivery activities.
Job Profile for Product & Service Delivery Assistant
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
- Support PSD activities in the location
- Assign Operators to jobs in accordance with the competency and development plans, in the absence of a Workforce Coordinator (WFC)
- Track job start and end dates in the planning system of record (iDistrict, JMP, FDP) to coordinate scheduling, mobilisation, and demobilisation
- Support data entry in the planning system of record (iDistrict, JMP, FDP) related to personnel and initiate relevant notifications to all involved parties
- Review Operators’ availability and work with the GM Workforce Coordinator as required to cover imbalances
- Coordinate with PSD Manager on an effective adherence to the work schedule and balance of days of rest, vacation, and rig days
- Provide support for field employee travel (hot shot scheduling, helicopters, rig site accommodations, personnel lists for the client, etc.)
- Assist other functions in the location as directed by the PSD Manager
Candidate Profile for Product & Service Delivery Assistant
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of Dutch is strongly preferred
- 3+ years of previous experience in a similar or admin role is preferred
- A proactive and self-motivated approach to work
- Ability to learn quickly and adapt to new systems
What Our Client Offers
- 25 holidays per annum
- Pension plan
- Gain experience with one of the world’s leading energy technology companies
- Opportunity to develop professional skills that open doors to future careers