Product & Service Delivery Assistant - English

Product & Service Delivery Assistant - English

Posted on February 5, 2026
Coevorden
40
Posted on February 5, 2026

About this role

Our client is a global leader in energy technology and services, supporting the oil and gas industry through advanced solutions that enhance exploration, production, and operational efficiency. With a strong international presence and decades of expertise, the company continues to shape the future of sustainable energy development.

As part of their continued growth, they are seeking an experienced Product & Service Delivery (PSD) Assistant to join their team in Coevorden. 

In this role, you will ensure smooth day-to-day operations at the site and will provide essential administrative support to the PSD Manager, enabling him to focus on core service delivery activities.

Job Profile for Product & Service Delivery Assistant
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

  • Support PSD activities in the location
  • Assign Operators to jobs in accordance with the competency and development plans, in the absence of a Workforce Coordinator (WFC)
  • Track job start and end dates in the planning system of record (iDistrict, JMP, FDP) to coordinate scheduling, mobilisation, and demobilisation
  • Support data entry in the planning system of record (iDistrict, JMP, FDP) related to personnel and initiate relevant notifications to all involved parties
  • Review Operators’ availability and work with the GM Workforce Coordinator as required to cover imbalances
  • Coordinate with PSD Manager on an effective adherence to the work schedule and balance of days of rest, vacation, and rig days
  • Provide support for field employee travel (hot shot scheduling, helicopters, rig site accommodations, personnel lists for the client, etc.)
  • Assist other functions in the location as directed by the PSD Manager

Candidate Profile for Product & Service Delivery Assistant

  • Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of Dutch is strongly preferred
  • 3+ years of previous experience in a similar or admin role is preferred
  • A proactive and self-motivated approach to work
  • Ability to learn quickly and adapt to new systems

What Our Client Offers

  • 25 holidays per annum
  • Pension plan
  • Gain experience with one of the world’s leading energy technology companies
  • Opportunity to develop professional skills that open doors to future careers
Want more jobs like this?Get Administration / Secretarial jobs in Coevorden delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Team Lead (Mandarin speaker)
Facility Coordinator | Dutch & English | Utrecht Area
Country Desk Support Officer (ESA/ESTEC)
Division Administration and Events Coordinator (ESA/ESTEC)
Sales & Administrative Assistant | French & English
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position