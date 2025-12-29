Financial Controller - English

Our client, a highly respected and extremely prestigious global leader in the integrated energy and chemical industry, is seeking a proactive and detail-oriented Financial Controller to join their dynamic organisation in The Hague.

In this role, you will be responsible for end-to-end accounting, financial reporting, internal controls, and governance, ensuring high-quality, compliant financial information (IFRS and US GAAP), supporting strategic decision-making, and leading an international finance organisation while embedding strong financial discipline and continuous improvement.

Job Profile for Financial Controller

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Lead and coordinate the development and delivery of financial policies, guidelines, processes and protocols

Manage the monthly and annual accounts and non-statutory financial statements, information, reports, and other disclosures

Ensure timely, accurate, and compliant financial closing activities

Oversee the end-to-end billing and invoicing processes

Manage the processing and financial reconciliation of a complex international payroll

Prepare materials and present financial information to the Audit Committee and other governance bodies

Provide specialist advice on the interpretation and application of policies and procedures

Prepare budget plans for the area of responsibility

Provide informal training or coaching to others throughout the organisation in one's own area of expertise

Maintain external accreditations and an in-depth understanding of current and emerging technologies

Lead staff members in their daily work and conduct the Performance Management Process

Ensure the company complies with regulations and good financial practice

Manage the selection, development and engagement of employees within the assigned area of responsibility

Candidate Profile for Financial Controller

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Master's Degree or Equivalent level of relevant Experience in Finance

15+ years of relevant experience with around 10 years of managerial experience

CPA qualification strongly preferred (to ensure deep expertise across US GAAP and IFRS)

Background in large, complex organisations or “harder” sectors is highly desirable

Proven track record in senior finance leadership roles, managing teams of similar size

Strong governance, controls, and reporting expertise with an international footprint

What Our Client Offers