Financial Controller - English
Posted on December 29, 2025
The Hague
40
About this role
Our client, a highly respected and extremely prestigious global leader in the integrated energy and chemical industry, is seeking a proactive and detail-oriented Financial Controller to join their dynamic organisation in The Hague.
In this role, you will be responsible for end-to-end accounting, financial reporting, internal controls, and governance, ensuring high-quality, compliant financial information (IFRS and US GAAP), supporting strategic decision-making, and leading an international finance organisation while embedding strong financial discipline and continuous improvement.
Job Profile for Financial Controller
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Lead and coordinate the development and delivery of financial policies, guidelines, processes and protocols
- Manage the monthly and annual accounts and non-statutory financial statements, information, reports, and other disclosures
- Ensure timely, accurate, and compliant financial closing activities
- Oversee the end-to-end billing and invoicing processes
- Manage the processing and financial reconciliation of a complex international payroll
- Prepare materials and present financial information to the Audit Committee and other governance bodies
- Provide specialist advice on the interpretation and application of policies and procedures
- Prepare budget plans for the area of responsibility
- Provide informal training or coaching to others throughout the organisation in one's own area of expertise
- Maintain external accreditations and an in-depth understanding of current and emerging technologies
- Lead staff members in their daily work and conduct the Performance Management Process
- Ensure the company complies with regulations and good financial practice
- Manage the selection, development and engagement of employees within the assigned area of responsibility
Candidate Profile for Financial Controller
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Master's Degree or Equivalent level of relevant Experience in Finance
- 15+ years of relevant experience with around 10 years of managerial experience
- CPA qualification strongly preferred (to ensure deep expertise across US GAAP and IFRS)
- Background in large, complex organisations or “harder” sectors is highly desirable
- Proven track record in senior finance leadership roles, managing teams of similar size
- Strong governance, controls, and reporting expertise with an international footprint
What Our Client Offers
- 24 holidays per annum, and additionally, have every second Friday off
- 13th-month salary
- Relocation package
- Subsidised canteen
- Travel costs reimbursement
- Pension plan
- Opportunity to work in the number one oil company in the world
- Chance to build a long-term and stable career
