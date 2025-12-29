Financial Controller - English

Financial Controller - English

Posted on December 29, 2025
The Hague
40
Posted on December 29, 2025

About this role

Our client, a highly respected and extremely prestigious global leader in the integrated energy and chemical industry, is seeking a proactive and detail-oriented Financial Controller to join their dynamic organisation in The Hague. 

In this role, you will be responsible for end-to-end accounting, financial reporting, internal controls, and governance, ensuring high-quality, compliant financial information (IFRS and US GAAP), supporting strategic decision-making, and leading an international finance organisation while embedding strong financial discipline and continuous improvement. 

Job Profile for Financial Controller
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Lead and coordinate the development and delivery of financial policies, guidelines, processes and protocols
  • Manage the monthly and annual accounts and non-statutory financial statements, information, reports, and other disclosures
  • Ensure timely, accurate, and compliant financial closing activities
  • Oversee the end-to-end billing and invoicing processes
  • Manage the processing and financial reconciliation of a complex international payroll
  • Prepare materials and present financial information to the Audit Committee and other governance bodies
  • Provide specialist advice on the interpretation and application of policies and procedures
  • Prepare budget plans for the area of responsibility
  • Provide informal training or coaching to others throughout the organisation in one's own area of expertise
  • Maintain external accreditations and an in-depth understanding of current and emerging technologies
  • Lead staff members in their daily work and conduct the Performance Management Process
  • Ensure the company complies with regulations and good financial practice
  • Manage the selection, development and engagement of employees within the assigned area of responsibility

Candidate Profile for Financial Controller

  • Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
  • Master's Degree or Equivalent level of relevant Experience in Finance
  • 15+ years of relevant experience with around 10 years of managerial experience
  • CPA qualification strongly preferred (to ensure deep expertise across US GAAP and IFRS)
  • Background in large, complex organisations or “harder” sectors is highly desirable
  • Proven track record in senior finance leadership roles, managing teams of similar size
  • Strong governance, controls, and reporting expertise with an international footprint

What Our Client Offers

  • 24 holidays per annum, and additionally, have every second Friday off
  • 13th-month salary
  • Relocation package
  • Subsidised canteen
  • Travel costs reimbursement
  • Pension plan
  • Opportunity to work in the number one oil company in the world
  • Chance to build a long-term and stable career
