Technical Training Specialist - English

Our esteemed client is a global leader in maritime technology and shipbuilding, renowned for its expertise in designing and delivering advanced vessels, equipment, and services for the dredging and offshore industries. With a reputation built on innovation, technical excellence, and reliability, the company supports clients worldwide in developing sustainable maritime solutions. From state-of-the-art dredgers to cutting-edge training and lifecycle support, they provide the knowledge and technology that keep vital marine projects moving forward.

Currently, they are looking for a Technical Training Specialist to join their new team in Kinderdijk.

Job Profile for Technical Training Specialist

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Develop and update technical training programs (primarily in English)

Deliver classroom-based and online training sessions

Conduct train-the-trainer programs for customers and internal company trainers

Translate customer needs into tailored learning solutions in collaboration with the Sales team

Provide demonstrations for customers and prospects

Ensure customer satisfaction through clear communication and professional guidance

Contribute to the annual General Dredging Course, an intensive and comprehensive training program within the dredging industry

Candidate Profile for Technical Training Specialist

Must be fluent in English, written and spoken. Knowledge of Dutch is an advantage

Pedagogical Didactic Certificate (PDG) or a comparable didactic qualification

Experience in technical training (mechanical engineering) is essential

Strong affinity with technology and knowledge transfer

Socially skilled, communicative, and comfortable presenting to groups

Able to work independently and collaborate effectively with customers and colleagues

Comfortable with improving existing training programs and developing new learning materials

Capable of adapting training style effortlessly to different levels, cultures, and situations

Willing to travel internationally regularly

What Our Client Offers