Technical Training Specialist - English
About this role
Our esteemed client is a global leader in maritime technology and shipbuilding, renowned for its expertise in designing and delivering advanced vessels, equipment, and services for the dredging and offshore industries. With a reputation built on innovation, technical excellence, and reliability, the company supports clients worldwide in developing sustainable maritime solutions. From state-of-the-art dredgers to cutting-edge training and lifecycle support, they provide the knowledge and technology that keep vital marine projects moving forward.
Currently, they are looking for a Technical Training Specialist to join their new team in Kinderdijk.
Job Profile for Technical Training Specialist
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Develop and update technical training programs (primarily in English)
- Deliver classroom-based and online training sessions
- Conduct train-the-trainer programs for customers and internal company trainers
- Translate customer needs into tailored learning solutions in collaboration with the Sales team
- Provide demonstrations for customers and prospects
- Ensure customer satisfaction through clear communication and professional guidance
- Contribute to the annual General Dredging Course, an intensive and comprehensive training program within the dredging industry
Candidate Profile for Technical Training Specialist
- Must be fluent in English, written and spoken. Knowledge of Dutch is an advantage
- Pedagogical Didactic Certificate (PDG) or a comparable didactic qualification
- Experience in technical training (mechanical engineering) is essential
- Strong affinity with technology and knowledge transfer
- Socially skilled, communicative, and comfortable presenting to groups
- Able to work independently and collaborate effectively with customers and colleagues
- Comfortable with improving existing training programs and developing new learning materials
- Capable of adapting training style effortlessly to different levels, cultures, and situations
- Willing to travel internationally regularly
What Our Client Offers
- 40 days of annual leave (full-time), with the option to buy or sell additional days
- Hybrid and flexible working options
- Solid pension scheme
- Comprehensive disability insurance
- Voluntary Social Fund participation, covering certain healthcare costs not included in standard insurance
- Discount on additional health insurance
- Access to the company’s on-site gym
- Travel allowance of €0.21 per kilometre
- Profit-sharing scheme