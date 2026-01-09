Technical Training Specialist - English

Posted on January 9, 2026
About this role

Our esteemed client is a global leader in maritime technology and shipbuilding, renowned for its expertise in designing and delivering advanced vessels, equipment, and services for the dredging and offshore industries. With a reputation built on innovation, technical excellence, and reliability, the company supports clients worldwide in developing sustainable maritime solutions. From state-of-the-art dredgers to cutting-edge training and lifecycle support, they provide the knowledge and technology that keep vital marine projects moving forward. 

Currently, they are looking for a Technical Training Specialist to join their new team in Kinderdijk.

Job Profile for Technical Training Specialist
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Develop and update technical training programs (primarily in English)
  • Deliver classroom-based and online training sessions
  • Conduct train-the-trainer programs for customers and internal company trainers
  • Translate customer needs into tailored learning solutions in collaboration with the Sales team
  • Provide demonstrations for customers and prospects
  • Ensure customer satisfaction through clear communication and professional guidance
  • Contribute to the annual General Dredging Course, an intensive and comprehensive training program within the dredging industry

Candidate Profile for Technical Training Specialist

  • Must be fluent in English, written and spoken. Knowledge of Dutch is an advantage
  • Pedagogical Didactic Certificate (PDG) or a comparable didactic qualification 
  • Experience in technical training (mechanical engineering) is essential
  • Strong affinity with technology and knowledge transfer
  • Socially skilled, communicative, and comfortable presenting to groups
  • Able to work independently and collaborate effectively with customers and colleagues
  • Comfortable with improving existing training programs and developing new learning materials
  • Capable of adapting training style effortlessly to different levels, cultures, and situations 
  • Willing to travel internationally regularly

What Our Client Offers

  • 40 days of annual leave (full-time), with the option to buy or sell additional days
  • Hybrid and flexible working options
  • Solid pension scheme 
  • Comprehensive disability insurance
  • Voluntary Social Fund participation, covering certain healthcare costs not included in standard insurance
  • Discount on additional health insurance 
  • Access to the company’s on-site gym 
  • Travel allowance of €0.21 per kilometre
  • Profit-sharing scheme
