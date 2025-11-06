Electromechanical Technician - English
About this role
Our client is an international HR and employment-services company that helps businesses expand internationally. On behalf of their partner, a global leader in the frozen bakery industry, they are seeking 12 experienced Electromechanical Technicians to join their manufacturing facility in Oldenzaal and Beuningen, the Netherlands.
Job Profile for Electromechanical Technician
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Ensure reliable, safe, and efficient operation of all machinery and installations
- Manage and optimise maintenance activities to improve equipment performance
- Carry out preventive and corrective maintenance to minimise downtime and extend equipment lifespan
- Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance overall facility operations
Candidate Profile for Electromechanical Technician
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken (B2 Minimum)
- 4–5 years of experience in a similar role
- Knowledgeable in Reliability-Centred Maintenance (RCM) and committed to optimising maintenance practices while ensuring full compliance with safety and quality standards and maintaining relevant certifications
- Experienced in maintenance within production or industrial environments
- Strong mechanical and electrical knowledge
- Hands-on, problem-solving approach to troubleshooting and performing preventive and corrective maintenance
- Proficient in using CMMS tools to manage maintenance documentation and breakdown data, perform analyses
- Ability to identify opportunities to improve maintenance processes and record accuracy
- Strong collaboration skills, with active participation in project teams and regular communication with cross-functional teams (e.g., MC, WV, TL) to address bottlenecks
- Willing to work in shifts and respond promptly to breakdowns to decrease downtime
What Our Client Offers
- Relocation documentation support
- Medical insurance
- Rental car for 3 months
- Hotel accommodation for 3 months
- €5,000 relocation bonus
- Support from a tax partner for the 30% ruling (if applicable, not guaranteed) and visa approval
- First flight from the origin country to the Netherlands
