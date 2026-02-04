Customer Support Agent - Dutch & English
Posted on February 4, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
40
Posted on February 4, 2026
About this role
Our client is an international HR and employment-services company that helps businesses expand internationally. On behalf of their partner, a European leader in refurbished electronics, they are seeking a Customer Support Agent to join their Amsterdam team remotely. The company delivers innovative buy-back and resale solutions that extend the life of devices, significantly reduce electronic waste, and support a more sustainable future.
Job Profile for Customer Support Agent
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Act as the first point of contact for customers via email and phone, ensuring responses align with company commitments for timeliness, relevance, and quality
- Resolve customer issues and handle inquiries with professionalism and empathy
- Oversee the handling of contentious cases, ensuring correct resolution and a focus on customer satisfaction
- Monitor and improve customer communication flows and templates
- Support the Country Manager in creating, monitoring, and managing trade-in bonus campaigns, along with other administrative tasks
Candidate Profile for Customer Support Agent
- Fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of French is a plus
- 3–4 years of relevant professional experience in the same or similar role
- Proficient in Google Workspace (G Suite)
- Experience with Slack and Zendesk is optional but considered a strong asset
- Posess high level of rigour, proactivity, and adaptability
- Demonstrate strong resilience and empathy
- Excellent analytical and synthesis skills
What Our Client Offers
- Join a fast-growing company focused on sustainable technology solutions
- Work in an innovative and international environment
- Contribute to reducing electronic waste and extending product life cycles
- Be part of a quality-driven, modern refurbished electronics sector
- Opportunities for long-term development and career growth
Blue Lynx Careers EOOD is a registered provider of recruitment services with Licence No. 3173/06.07.2021, valid without expiry date.
