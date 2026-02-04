Customer Support Agent - Dutch & English

Our client is an international HR and employment-services company that helps businesses expand internationally. On behalf of their partner, a European leader in refurbished electronics, they are seeking a Customer Support Agent to join their Amsterdam team remotely. The company delivers innovative buy-back and resale solutions that extend the life of devices, significantly reduce electronic waste, and support a more sustainable future.

Job Profile for Customer Support Agent

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Act as the first point of contact for customers via email and phone, ensuring responses align with company commitments for timeliness, relevance, and quality

Resolve customer issues and handle inquiries with professionalism and empathy

Oversee the handling of contentious cases, ensuring correct resolution and a focus on customer satisfaction

Monitor and improve customer communication flows and templates

Support the Country Manager in creating, monitoring, and managing trade-in bonus campaigns, along with other administrative tasks

Candidate Profile for Customer Support Agent

Fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of French is a plus

3–4 years of relevant professional experience in the same or similar role

Proficient in Google Workspace (G Suite)

Experience with Slack and Zendesk is optional but considered a strong asset

Posess high level of rigour, proactivity, and adaptability

Demonstrate strong resilience and empathy

Excellent analytical and synthesis skills

What Our Client Offers

Join a fast-growing company focused on sustainable technology solutions

Work in an innovative and international environment

Contribute to reducing electronic waste and extending product life cycles

Be part of a quality-driven, modern refurbished electronics sector

Opportunities for long-term development and career growth

Blue Lynx Careers EOOD is a registered provider of recruitment services with Licence No. 3173/06.07.2021, valid without expiry date.