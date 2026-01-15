Product Lead - AI

Proven experience in product management, with a strong track record of leading complex projects and defining a product vision from concept through to launch.

Deep familiarity with LLM concepts, their limitations, and their real-world applications, particularly within a customer-facing product.

A solid understanding of customer support fundamentals and what drives user satisfaction in a support environment.

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills in English, with the ability to collaborate effectively with both technical and non-technical teams in a fast-paced environment.

An analytical, data-driven mindset with strong project management skills. Basic technical skills in coding are a plus.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)

🚴‍♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey and Bulgaria)

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)

⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey and Bulgaria)

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style