Product Lead - AI
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As our Product Lead - AI, you will be the driving force behind the revolution of our customer support. Your mission is to provide our users (Eva) with the best support imaginable: instant, efficient, and infinitely scalable, by leading the strategy and execution for our AI assistant, Finn.
Take ownership
As the Product Lead - AI, you will own the product vision and roadmap to create a world-class, AI-first support experience.
Drive the product strategy for our AI assistant, Finn, to instantly and effectively resolve user inquiries, significantly reducing the need for human intervention while boosting customer satisfaction.
Lead the end-to-end product lifecycle, collaborating with engineering, design, and support teams to define, build, and launch new AI capabilities that deliver a seamless user experience.
Develop and implement a robust cost-management strategy for our LLMs, ensuring our AI support remains highly scalable by reducing, controlling, and accurately predicting operational costs.
Requirements
Proven experience in product management, with a strong track record of leading complex projects and defining a product vision from concept through to launch.
Deep familiarity with LLM concepts, their limitations, and their real-world applications, particularly within a customer-facing product.
A solid understanding of customer support fundamentals and what drives user satisfaction in a support environment.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills in English, with the ability to collaborate effectively with both technical and non-technical teams in a fast-paced environment.
An analytical, data-driven mindset with strong project management skills. Basic technical skills in coding are a plus.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey and Bulgaria)
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey and Bulgaria)
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style