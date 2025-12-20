Service Solutions Representative

Service Solutions Representative

Posted on December 20, 2025
Nijmegen
English
Posted on December 20, 2025

About this role

We are looking for a proactive and customer-focused Service Solutions Representative to join our team! In this role, you will manage service requests from clients worldwide, prepare service quotes, and identify sales opportunities through customer interactions. Your contribution will be essential in ensuring excellent service delivery while promoting additional solutions.
What You’ll Do:
  • Handle and respond to global client service requests.
  • Prepare service quotes for the team.
  • Identify and pursue sales opportunities from customer interactions.
  • Enhance service delivery while promoting relevant solutions.

Requirements

What We’re Looking For:
  • A bachelor’s degree in any field.
  • 1-2 years of customer service experience.
  • A commercial mindset with a proactive and positive attitude.
  • Interest in IT solutions (experience is a plus).
  • Strong problem-solving skills and a “can-do” approach.
  • Ability to work under pressure, meet deadlines, and collaborate with a team.
If you’re enthusiastic, efficient, and eager to take on new challenges, we’d love to hear from you! Apply now and become part of a dynamic team.

Salary

€2750-€3000 per month

The company

Our client is an independent IT hardware and services reseller headquartered in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. They buy and sell IT equipment and IT services and operate in more than 80 countries and have offices in 4 countries. If you are looking for a challenging yet fun environment with opportunities to continuously learn and improve, keep reading!!

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
Want more jobs like this?Get Administration / Secretarial jobs in Nijmegen delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Division Administration and Events Coordinator (ESA/ESTEC)
Team Lead (Mandarin speaker)
Customer Support & Order Specialist
Country Desk Support Officer (ESA/ESTEC)
Inside Sales Representative | Dutch & English
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
Minimum wage workers in the Netherlands will keep more of their paycheck in 2026Minimum wage workers in the Netherlands will keep more of their paycheck in 2026
Mastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to knowMastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to know
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position