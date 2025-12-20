Service Solutions Representative
Posted on December 20, 2025
Nijmegen
English
Posted on December 20, 2025
About this role
We are looking for a proactive and customer-focused Service Solutions Representative to join our team! In this role, you will manage service requests from clients worldwide, prepare service quotes, and identify sales opportunities through customer interactions. Your contribution will be essential in ensuring excellent service delivery while promoting additional solutions.
What You’ll Do:
What You’ll Do:
- Handle and respond to global client service requests.
- Prepare service quotes for the team.
- Identify and pursue sales opportunities from customer interactions.
- Enhance service delivery while promoting relevant solutions.
Requirements
What We’re Looking For:
- A bachelor’s degree in any field.
- 1-2 years of customer service experience.
- A commercial mindset with a proactive and positive attitude.
- Interest in IT solutions (experience is a plus).
- Strong problem-solving skills and a “can-do” approach.
- Ability to work under pressure, meet deadlines, and collaborate with a team.
Salary
€2750-€3000 per month
The company
Our client is an independent IT hardware and services reseller headquartered in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. They buy and sell IT equipment and IT services and operate in more than 80 countries and have offices in 4 countries. If you are looking for a challenging yet fun environment with opportunities to continuously learn and improve, keep reading!!
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Administration / Secretarial jobs in Nijmegen delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Division Administration and Events Coordinator (ESA/ESTEC)
Team Lead (Mandarin speaker)
Customer Support & Order Specialist
Country Desk Support Officer (ESA/ESTEC)
Inside Sales Representative | Dutch & English