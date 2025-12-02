Associate Quality Assurance | Pharma Industry
Posted on December 2, 2025
Breda
English
Posted on December 2, 2025
About this role
We are looking for a Quality Assurance Associate for the Income and Quality team at our client's site in Breda. This team is responsible for the inspection, review, and release of all materials that arrive at the site before they go into production. It's a crucial role that ensures everything is up to quality standards.Note: This position is a temporary role for 9 months.
Key Responsibilities
Key Responsibilities
- Ensure that all incoming materials meet requirements for release > meeting high standards of Quality and Compliance
- Contribute to daily operational planning across a steady flow of incoming batches.
- Conduct additional or damage inspections when required.
- Collect and analyse data, escalating issues to internal stakeholders or suppliers when needed.
- Communicate proactively when issues arise and collaborate within the team to resolve them.
- Provide QA oversight for the receiving component process.
Requirements
- Bachelor's degree in Life Sciences (or related field) with 2 years of relevant QA/QC experience, or a Master's degree
- Knowledge of GMP/GDP and the ability to apply it in routine cases
- Comfortable working with digital systems (Excel/Teams expected; SAP experience is a plus)
- Accurate documentation skills
- Detail-oriented, proactive, and a strong communicator
- Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Salary
€3900-€4100 per month
The company
Our client is an international market leader in the pharmaceutical industry – focused on transforming science and biotechnology into therapies that have the power to restore health or save lives. The patients are the main priority at all times. This USA founded organization holds a large site in Breda, where produced medicines are labeled, stored and shipped worldwide, to more than 75 countries. The staff in Breda works on supply chain processes, engineering, clinical research, marketing and sales on a daily basis. The company culture is dynamic and fast paced, with a strong international characte
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Breda delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Associate Clinical Supply Chain | Pharma industry
Facilities Manager | French
Talent Acquisition Coordinator - Temporary
Transport Planner | English + Dutch B2
Shipping Agent (TEMP)