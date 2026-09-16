12
jobs in Nieuw-Vennep
Vacancy | Customer Services Associate (Temporary) | Dutch and English | Nieuw-Vennep
Customer service
Nieuw-Vennep
Posted date September 14, 2026
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Logistics Coordinator / Shipper
Supply Chain / Logistics
Nieuw-Vennep
Posted date September 14, 2026
Vacancy | Deployment Project Specialist | English | Sassenheim
Engineering
Nieuw-Vennep
Posted date September 14, 2026
Vacancy | Inventory Control - Warehouse employee | English | Sassenheim
Supply Chain / Logistics
Nieuw-Vennep
Posted date September 14, 2026
Vacancy | Inside Sales | Native English | Sassenheim
Sales
Nieuw-Vennep
Posted date September 14, 2026
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Vacancy | Inside Sales | German OR Swiss | Sassenheim
Sales
Nieuw-Vennep
Posted date September 14, 2026
Logistics Coordinator / Shipper | English | Nieuw - Vennep
Supply Chain / Logistics
Nieuw-Vennep
Posted date September 14, 2026
Vacancy | Inside Sales | French | Sassenheim
Sales
Nieuw-Vennep
Posted date September 14, 2026
Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | English & Russian | Nieuw-Vennep
Customer service
Nieuw-Vennep
Posted date September 6, 2026
Vacancy | Area Sales Manager I French & Dutch & English I The Hague region
Sales
Nieuw-Vennep
Posted date September 6, 2026
Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | English & Arabic | Nieuw-Vennep
Customer service
Nieuw-Vennep
Posted date September 6, 2026
Vacancy | Senior Marketeer | English and Dutch | Leiden region
Marketing / PR
Nieuw-Vennep
Posted date September 6, 2026
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