Inside Sales Representative | French

Proactively approach and acquire new business customers in the Belgian market.

Build and maintain strong relationships with prospects and existing customers.

Advise entrepreneurs and organisations on the company's vehicle tracking, journey registration and fleet management solutions.

Identify customer needs and translate them into suitable solutions.

Manage and follow up on leads and commercial opportunities.

Prepare, present and follow up on quotations and proposals.

Manage the complete sales process from initial contact through to closing.

Identify opportunities for upselling and cross-selling within the existing customer base.

Contribute to commercial campaigns, sales initiatives and process improvements.

Monitor developments within the Belgian market and proactively identify new business opportunities.

Work closely with colleagues across the organisation to ensure a smooth customer experience.

Are you an ambitious and commercially driven sales professional who enjoys winning new business and building strong customer relationships?As, you will play an important role in further expanding the company's presence in Belgium. Based from the Rotterdam office, you will work closely with colleagues to help businesses find smarter solutions for their mobility and fleet management needs.You will be the first point of contact for potential customers and will manage the complete sales process — from initial contact and identifying customer needs through to closing the deal and establishing a successful partnership.Alongside new business development, you will also have the opportunity to develop existing customer relationships and identify opportunities for upselling and cross-selling.This is a role for someone who is commercially minded, proactive and enjoys taking ownership in an entrepreneurial environment where good ideas are encouraged and put into action.