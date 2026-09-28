Inside Sales Representative | French
Posted on September 28, 2026
Rotterdam
French
Posted on September 28, 2026
About this role
The RoleAre you an ambitious and commercially driven sales professional who enjoys winning new business and building strong customer relationships?
As Inside Sales Account Manager – Belgium Market, you will play an important role in further expanding the company's presence in Belgium. Based from the Rotterdam office, you will work closely with colleagues to help businesses find smarter solutions for their mobility and fleet management needs.
You will be the first point of contact for potential customers and will manage the complete sales process — from initial contact and identifying customer needs through to closing the deal and establishing a successful partnership.
Alongside new business development, you will also have the opportunity to develop existing customer relationships and identify opportunities for upselling and cross-selling.
This is a role for someone who is commercially minded, proactive and enjoys taking ownership in an entrepreneurial environment where good ideas are encouraged and put into action.
Your Responsibilities
As Inside Sales Account Manager – Belgium Market, you will play an important role in further expanding the company's presence in Belgium. Based from the Rotterdam office, you will work closely with colleagues to help businesses find smarter solutions for their mobility and fleet management needs.
You will be the first point of contact for potential customers and will manage the complete sales process — from initial contact and identifying customer needs through to closing the deal and establishing a successful partnership.
Alongside new business development, you will also have the opportunity to develop existing customer relationships and identify opportunities for upselling and cross-selling.
This is a role for someone who is commercially minded, proactive and enjoys taking ownership in an entrepreneurial environment where good ideas are encouraged and put into action.
Your Responsibilities
- Proactively approach and acquire new business customers in the Belgian market.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with prospects and existing customers.
- Advise entrepreneurs and organisations on the company's vehicle tracking, journey registration and fleet management solutions.
- Identify customer needs and translate them into suitable solutions.
- Manage and follow up on leads and commercial opportunities.
- Prepare, present and follow up on quotations and proposals.
- Manage the complete sales process from initial contact through to closing.
- Identify opportunities for upselling and cross-selling within the existing customer base.
- Contribute to commercial campaigns, sales initiatives and process improvements.
- Monitor developments within the Belgian market and proactively identify new business opportunities.
- Work closely with colleagues across the organisation to ensure a smooth customer experience.
Requirements
- A C2 level of French & A minimum of a B2 level of Dutch
- Has a natural talent for building rapport and connecting with customers.
- Listens carefully and knows how to ask the right questions.
- Can identify customer needs and present convincing solutions.
- Is confident in negotiating and closing deals.
- Is resilient and does not get discouraged when a deal does not work out.
- Is proactive, curious and eager to learn.
- Can work independently while also being a strong team player.
- Takes ownership and enjoys working in an entrepreneurial environment.
Salary
€2800-€3000 per month
The company
Our client is a leading Dutch technology company specialising in vehicle tracking, fleet management and automated journey registration. The company develops innovative solutions that help businesses gain greater insight into their vehicle fleets, improve efficiency, simplify administration and effectively manage their mobile workforce.
With a diverse customer base across multiple industries, the organisation combines smart technology with practical, user-friendly fleet management solutions. The company is part of an international software group, offering the benefits of an entrepreneurial environment alongside the knowledge, network and development opportunities of a larger international organisation..
With a diverse customer base across multiple industries, the organisation combines smart technology with practical, user-friendly fleet management solutions. The company is part of an international software group, offering the benefits of an entrepreneurial environment alongside the knowledge, network and development opportunities of a larger international organisation..
Application Procedure
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