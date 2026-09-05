Customer Service Representative | French
Posted on September 5, 2026
Rotterdam
French
Posted on September 5, 2026
About this role
As a Customer Service Representative, you will be reporting to the Manager Customer Operations. You will be responsible for:
- Serve as the primary point of contact for B2B partners across Europe, managing all enquiries via phone and email, including order processing, complaint resolution, and special projects.
- Build and maintain strong, long-term relationships with both internal and external stakeholders, working closely with sales teams and business partners to ensure a high level of service.
- Manage the end-to-end order process using SAP and Excel, monitoring order status, product availability, and delivery timelines to ensure accurate and timely fulfilment.
- Provide partners and B2B customers with detailed product information, proactively addressing enquiries and identifying appropriate solutions to meet their needs.
- Monitor existing processes, identify opportunities for improvement, and implement innovative solutions to increase efficiency and enhance the customer experience.
- Work effectively with vendor portals and internal systems to manage partner requirements and ensure accurate and timely processing of information.
- Collaborate with internal departments, including Accounts Receivable and Marketing, to resolve issues, support business needs, and ensure smooth cross-functional communication.
- Handle customer complaints and complex enquiries professionally, taking ownership of issues through to resolution while maintaining strong commercial relationships.
- Provide day-to-day support to B2B clients and partners across Europe, ensuring a consistently high level of service for both internal and external customers.
- Apply strong commercial and customer-focused skills within a B2B environment, contributing to partner satisfaction, business retention, and overall commercial objectives.
Requirements
- Higher professional education or equivalent experience
- Good command of English and French
- Experience within a similar B2B Commercial position
- Experience working with SAP system is required
Salary
€3000-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is an international company that has rapidly evolved into a dynamic and globally operating organization with a strong focus on quality, innovation, and customer experience. With a growing presence across international markets, the company continues to expand its reach while maintaining a strong commitment to delivering high-quality products and building lasting relationships with its customers and partners.
With its European headquarters located in Rotterdam, the company offers a dynamic and international working environment. The European HQ is home to a team of approximately 35 international professionals, working collaboratively across a variety of departments and contributing to the company’s continued growth and success.
With its European headquarters located in Rotterdam, the company offers a dynamic and international working environment. The European HQ is home to a team of approximately 35 international professionals, working collaboratively across a variety of departments and contributing to the company’s continued growth and success.
Application Procedure
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