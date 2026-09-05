Customer Service Representative | French

Our client is an international company that has rapidly evolved into a dynamic and globally operating organization with a strong focus on quality, innovation, and customer experience. With a growing presence across international markets, the company continues to expand its reach while maintaining a strong commitment to delivering high-quality products and building lasting relationships with its customers and partners.

With its European headquarters located in Rotterdam, the company offers a dynamic and international working environment. The European HQ is home to a team of approximately 35 international professionals, working collaboratively across a variety of departments and contributing to the company’s continued growth and success.