IT Service Desk Representative | English

Are you a hands-on IT support professional who enjoys variety and is looking for a role where you can help shape how a growing IT function operates in the Netherlands? We are looking for an IT Service Desk Representative on behalf of our client, an international lifestyle brand in South Holland.

This role is a 7-month temporary position with a contract via Adams Recruitment. There's a strong prospect of conversion to a permanent contract depending on performance.



Key Responsibilities

End-User Technical Support

Act as the primary point of contact for IT issues and requests across the distribution centre, the corporate office, and retail locations in the region

Diagnose and resolve problems across a range of devices, including desktop computers, laptops, mobile devices, and point-of-sale terminals

Manage user access across various systems and applications, including provisioning and deprovisioning

Log all incidents, requests, and resolutions accurately and in sufficient detail within the ITSM platform

Maintain and update the IT asset inventory according to established processes

Knowledge Management and Training

Develop and keep current a set of standard operating procedures for common support scenarios

Deliver practical guidance and informal training to end users on IT tools and equipment, to reduce repeat incidents and improve self-sufficiency

Produce accessible reference materials and guides that allow users to resolve minor issues independently before escalating

Project and Initiative Support

Support the rollout of new software, hardware upgrades, and infrastructure changes by contributing to testing, deployment, and user-facing communication

Work alongside project and business teams to ensure IT implementation timelines align with operational requirements

Evaluate and provide feedback on new technology tools and solutions as they are assessed for adoption

Qualifications & Skills

Valid driver's licence and own vehicle

Professional fluency in English, both written and spoken

Minimum 2-3 years of experience in an IT support or service desk role

Solid foundational technical knowledge across hardware and software , with a clear willingness to keep learning

, with a clear willingness to keep learning Demonstrated ability to troubleshoot and resolve end-user issues in a structured, methodical way

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, comfortable with daily interaction with non-technical colleagues

A customer service mindset: patient, responsive, and focused on practical outcomes

Working knowledge of Dutch is a strong advantage, given regular contact with colleagues at the distribution centre

Exposure to ITSM platforms and familiarity with documenting incidents and resolutions within a ticketing system is a plus

Experience supporting point-of-sale systems or mobile device management is a plus

Relevant certifications such as ITIL Foundation, CompTIA A+, or CompTIA Security+ are an advantage

Associate's degree or higher in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience

What We Offer

Monthly gross salary of approximately €4,500, based on an annual gross salary of €54,000 including 8% holiday allowance

25 days of annual leave per year on a full-time basis, prorated based on start date

Pension scheme with the employer contributing 67% and the employee contributing 33%, effective from day one

Travel reimbursement at €0.23 per kilometre for candidates living more than 15 km from the office, up to a maximum of 50 km per single trip, or 100% of public transport costs via an NS business card

Generous staff discount on the client's product range

Monthly contribution towards a gym membership through a nationwide fitness network

7-month temporary contract via Adams Recruitment with a strong prospect of conversion to a permanent contract upon successful completion

Opportunity to grow within a Global IT Support Team and take on expanded scope over time

Interested? Feel free to apply!

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently based in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.

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