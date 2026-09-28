Contracts Manager - English

Our client is an international company, supplying essential industrial gases and related equipment to various sectors, focusing on innovation and sustainability. They lead in the development of large-scale gas projects that convert natural resources into valuable products. Known for their operational excellence and commitment to safety and the environment, they are dedicated to creating solutions that benefit communities worldwide.

We are looking for an experienced Contracts Manager to join their team in Rotterdam.

Job Profile for Contracts Manager

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Develop contract strategies and contracting plans to support project execution

Prepare bid packages, contract models, terms and conditions, BOQs, and technical and commercial evaluation requirements

Manage Contracts and POs across unit rate, BOQ, reimbursable, lump sum, and bespoke commercial models

Negotiate and award Contracts and POs, resolving technical and commercial clarifications and preparing award recommendations

Manage contracts and contractors on site to meet project and contractual requirements

Coordinate contracting activities and administration throughout project execution

Manage contract changes, site instructions, and engineering changes while mitigating cost and schedule impacts

Manage claims, contractual correspondence, notices, counterclaims, and supporting documentation

Maintain Contracts and POs in SAP, including invoice management and payment support

Manage bidding, supplier prequalification, evaluations, and awards through the Scout platform

Prepare forecasts and reports on contract deliverables and proactively manage workload

Candidate Profile for Contracts Manager

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (preferably Mechanical/Civil) or Quantity Surveying is advantageous

Good knowledge of SAP and requisition-to-pay processes

MRICS and/or CIPS qualification

15+ years of contract management experience in industrial gases or complex engineering/construction projects

Strong end-to-end contract management experience, from contract placement through close-out

Experience with lump-sum and remeasure construction contracts, POs, contract drafting, and contractual risk

Strong commercial and financial acumen, including cost forecasting, planning, and contract cost modelling

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and collaborative tools

Excellent negotiation, contract resolution, communication, and influencing skills

Strong analytical, problem-solving, organizational, and time management skills

Ability to work cross-functionally and effectively across cultures and geographies

What Our Client Offers