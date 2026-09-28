Contracts Manager - English

Contracts Manager - English

Posted on September 28, 2026
Blue Lynx
Rotterdam
45
Posted on September 28, 2026

About this role

Our client is an international company, supplying essential industrial gases and related equipment to various sectors, focusing on innovation and sustainability. They lead in the development of large-scale gas projects that convert natural resources into valuable products. Known for their operational excellence and commitment to safety and the environment, they are dedicated to creating solutions that benefit communities worldwide.

We are looking for an experienced Contracts Manager to join their team in Rotterdam.

Job Profile for Contracts Manager
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Develop contract strategies and contracting plans to support project execution
  • Prepare bid packages, contract models, terms and conditions, BOQs, and technical and commercial evaluation requirements
  • Manage Contracts and POs across unit rate, BOQ, reimbursable, lump sum, and bespoke commercial models
  • Negotiate and award Contracts and POs, resolving technical and commercial clarifications and preparing award recommendations
  • Manage contracts and contractors on site to meet project and contractual requirements
  • Coordinate contracting activities and administration throughout project execution
  • Manage contract changes, site instructions, and engineering changes while mitigating cost and schedule impacts
  • Manage claims, contractual correspondence, notices, counterclaims, and supporting documentation
  • Maintain Contracts and POs in SAP, including invoice management and payment support
  • Manage bidding, supplier prequalification, evaluations, and awards through the Scout platform
  • Prepare forecasts and reports on contract deliverables and proactively manage workload

Candidate Profile for Contracts Manager

  • Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
  • Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (preferably Mechanical/Civil) or Quantity Surveying is advantageous
  • Good knowledge of SAP and requisition-to-pay processes
  • MRICS and/or CIPS qualification
  • 15+ years of contract management experience in industrial gases or complex engineering/construction projects
  • Strong end-to-end contract management experience, from contract placement through close-out
  • Experience with lump-sum and remeasure construction contracts, POs, contract drafting, and contractual risk
  • Strong commercial and financial acumen, including cost forecasting, planning, and contract cost modelling
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office and collaborative tools
  • Excellent negotiation, contract resolution, communication, and influencing skills
  • Strong analytical, problem-solving, organizational, and time management skills
  • Ability to work cross-functionally and effectively across cultures and geographies

What Our Client Offers

  • 26 vacation days
  • Shift Allowance
  • Travel cost reimbursement
  • Competitive salary
  • Pension plan
  • Employee Recognition and Referral Programs
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