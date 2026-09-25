Product Manager (Warehousing & Logistics) - Temporary
About this role
- Provide temporary leadership and strategic direction to a product team focused on innovation and operational excellence within a Returns Center.
- Drive strategic improvements and ensure day-to-day operational stability of the returns process.
- Define and articulate the product vision for in-house refurbishment capabilities.
- Assess, shape, and accelerate the development of in-house refurbishment capabilities.
- Evaluate product opportunities and their associated business value.
- Translate strategic objectives into an actionable product roadmap.
- Prioritize initiatives and manage the product backlog to deliver on strategic goals.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders across operations, technology, and other relevant departments.
- Facilitate alignment and buy-in from diverse stakeholder groups.
- Communicate product strategy, progress, and key decisions effectively to all levels of the organization.
- Ensure continuity and stability for the product team during a period of leadership transition.
- Support and guide the product team in achieving their objectives.
Requirements
- Demonstrated track record of successfully defining, launching, and iterating on complex products, ideally within a relevant industry. This implies a deep understanding of the product lifecycle.
- Experience in guiding and motivating cross-functional product teams (e.g., engineering, design, research) to achieve product goals, including mentorship and fostering a collaborative environment.
- Ability to develop a compelling long-term product vision and strategy, aligning it with business objectives and market opportunities.
- Capability to translate strategic vision into actionable product roadmaps, detailed requirements, and drive day-to-day execution to deliver on those plans.
- In-depth understanding of the intricacies, challenges, and best practices within warehousing operations, logistics supply chains, and general operational workflows. This includes understanding key metrics, pain points, and existing solutions.
- Familiarity with AI concepts, techniques, and tools. Proven ability to identify opportunities for AI application within operational processes (e.g., predictive analytics, optimization, automation) and translate these into product features.
- Proven experience in analyzing, improving, and streamlining operational processes to increase efficiency and reduce costs.
- Familiarity with implementing automation solutions within operational environments.
- Demonstrated ability to design and implement products that support the growth and scaling of operational functions.
Salary
This is a 32-40 hours assignment in Utrecht, hybrid work is possible (2 days in the office are mandatory). Start date is October 2026, until end of May 2027. For this assignment, you receive a contract from Independent Recruiters with salary of €6500 - €7500 gross per month, based on 40 hours per week.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.