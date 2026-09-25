Product Manager (Warehousing & Logistics) - Temporary

7000 - 8000

This is a 32-40 hours assignment in Utrecht, hybrid work is possible (2 days in the office are mandatory). Start date is October 2026, until end of May 2027. For this assignment, you receive a contract from Independent Recruiters with salary of €6500 - €7500 gross per month, based on 40 hours per week.

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.