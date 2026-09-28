Interim Strategic Performance Manager

8000 - 9000

We are open for candidates that want to work on a freelance/zzp basis for 90-110 euros per hour all-in, as well as candidates that would like us to take care of their payroll through Independent Recruiters Flex where you can expect a salary between €7800-€8800 gross per month based on a 40-hour workweek.

Based in Rotterdam

From 26/10/2026 to 01/06/2027

32-40 hours per week

Working hybrid is possible

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.