Interim Strategic Performance Manager
About this role
Can you turn financial insights into strategic impact?
As a Business Strategy & Performance Manager, you’ll be at the heart of strategic and financial decision-making. You’ll turn data and insights into clear, actionable recommendations, challenge the status quo and help drive performance across the business. Combining strategic thinking, analytical expertise and strong business acumen, you’ll have a direct impact on key decisions, growth opportunities and long-term value creation.
This role for an energy infrastructure company in Rotterdam runs from October 26th to June 1st.
Ready to make an impact? Apply now!
ZZP/Freelance possible!
- Advising senior stakeholders on business performance, strategy and the financial impact of key decisions;
- Coordinating budgets, forecasts and long-term planning while improving planning quality and methodologies;
- Developing performance scorecards and preparing management reports with relevant insights and recommendations;
- Ensuring consistent standards for planning, performance management and financial reporting;
- Performing financial, scenario and sensitivity analyses to identify opportunities for growth, efficiency and cost optimization;
- Developing strategic plans and roadmaps and leading or supporting strategic projects;
- Building expertise in FP&A, strategy and performance management and sharing knowledge across Finance;
- Improving processes and ways of working through effective use of data, automation and AI;
- Collaborating with Finance, senior management and business stakeholders to align insights, plans and recommendations.
Requirements
- Masters degree;
- 5-10 years of experience in Financial Planning & Analysis, Strategy Consulting or Investment Banking within a complex global organisation;
- Experience developing strategic plans, preferably with a strategy consulting background;
- Strong commercial acumen and strategic finance experience;
- Proven experience supporting enterprise budgeting, forecasting and long-range planning;
- Extensive financial modelling and business case development experience;
- Strong executive communication and presentation skills;
- Demonstrated ability to influence senior stakeholders;
- Ability to identify savings opportunities;
- Advanced analytical and financial systems capability.
Salary
We are open for candidates that want to work on a freelance/zzp basis for 90-110 euros per hour all-in, as well as candidates that would like us to take care of their payroll through Independent Recruiters Flex where you can expect a salary between €7800-€8800 gross per month based on a 40-hour workweek.
- Based in Rotterdam
- From 26/10/2026 to 01/06/2027
- 32-40 hours per week
- Working hybrid is possible
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.