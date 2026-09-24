Temporary Opportunity for 3 Months

Our client, a world-renowned leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women, and children, is urgently looking for a Digital Marketplaces Manager. This role is responsible for driving the growth and profitability of the company’s third-party (3P) marketplace business across key EMEA partners, including Zalando and other strategic digital accounts.

This is a short-term contract for 3 months via our agency, so we can only consider candidates immediately available (no notice period) and already residing in the Netherlands.

Responsibilities:

Drive pre-season forecasting and assortment planning by analyzing historical performance, consumer trends, and marketplace opportunities to support sustainable growth targets.

Own in-season trading performance across assigned digital marketplaces, optimizing inventory availability, pricing, promotions, and buy box performance to maximize sales and profitability.

Partner cross-functionally with Merchandising, Planning, Marketing, GTM, Finance, Customer Service, and Logistics teams to execute commercial strategies and deliver key business objectives.

Build and maintain strong relationships with marketplace partners, influencing stakeholders to unlock growth opportunities and enhance business performance.

Leverage data and business insights to identify risks and opportunities, providing actionable recommendations to leadership and stakeholders.

Communicate weekly, monthly, and quarterly business performance reviews with clear narratives around product, category, country, and customer trends.

Requirements:

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Marketing, or a related field, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Minimum 4+ years of experience in merchandise planning, buying, trading, account management, or ecommerce, preferably within a digital marketplace or 3P business model.

Proven track record of driving commercial growth through forecasting, planning, inventory management, and in-season trading.

Strong understanding of digital commerce, marketplace ecosystems, and end-to-end sales processes from forecasting through sell-through.

Advanced analytical skills with the ability to interpret data, identify trends, and translate insights into actionable business recommendations.

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to influence both internal teams and external partners.

What is in it for you:

Immediate contract of employment within a large well-known brand

Salary up to 82,000 yearly

Hybrid model (3x- office presence)

Product Discount

Free lunch at the office

25 holiday days p/y

Sounds like your next step? Feel free to apply, and if there is a good match we will get in touch shortly!

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