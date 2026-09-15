Interim Promotion and Activation Manager
About this role
Are you passionate about creating retail experiences that tell a story and make a real impact? We’re looking for a Commercial Marketeer who thrives in a dynamic, international and omni-channel environment. In this role, you’ll sit at the heart of the commercial planning process, connecting Retail, Online, Outlets, Wholesale and Travel to turn ideas into clear, market-ready activations.
You’ll work closely with local marketing teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, bringing structure to complexity and making sure plans come together smoothly and on time.
If you’re available as soon as possible and a commercially minded, proactive and a strong collaborator, with the ability to switch effortlessly between the bigger picture and the details, this could be a great opportunity to make a real impact within a growing global brand.
Your main tasks and responsibilities are to:
- Create, coordinate, and execute the omni-channel promotion and activation calendar across regions and channels;
- Own the full promotional process from forecasting products to briefing markets, monitoring results, and evaluating learnings;
- Manage multiple calendar projects at the same time, often working one year ahead of launch;
- Connect stakeholders across commercial teams, markets, supply, innovation, store format and design, training, forecasting, controlling, and retail systems;
- Contribute business input to promotional tools and systems to support workflow improvements and continuity;
- Use customer data insights and performance results to help make commercial offers more relevant.
Requirements
As the ideal candidate you:
- Bring 5+ years of relevant experience in commercial marketing within retail, wholesale, FMCG, or a comparable environment;
- Have strong planning, analytical, and strategic skills, and can manage multiple overlapping timelines;
- Communicate confidently and clearly in English, both written and verbal;
- Work with ownership, confidence, and the ability to stay one step ahead in a fast-paced environment;
- Have completed a Master’s degree in Business Administration, Marketing, International Business Development, or a similar field;
- Are AI-savvy and know how to use AI-powered tools in a practical way to improve efficiency, strengthen insights, and support forecasting, briefing, and performance analysis.
Salary
We are open for candidates that want to work on a freelance/zzp basis for 80 euros per hour all-in, as well as candidates that would like us to take care of their payroll.
How we'll proceed.
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.