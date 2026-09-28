Marketing Assistant
Posted on September 28, 2026
Rotterdam
English, French
Posted on September 28, 2026
About this role
Work authorisation: Please note that our client is unable to provide visa sponsorship or work permit support. Candidates must therefore already have the right to work in the Netherlands. Relocation assistance is not available.
Location: This role is based in Rotterdam and requires regular attendance at the workplace. Please consider whether the commuting time from your location is within the maximum of approximately 30 minutes.
Main Responsibilities:
Location: This role is based in Rotterdam and requires regular attendance at the workplace. Please consider whether the commuting time from your location is within the maximum of approximately 30 minutes.
Main Responsibilities:
- Manage and develop the company’s Instagram, Facebook and TikTok accounts.
- Create engaging social media content, including short-form videos, Reels, TikToks and visual posts.
- Monitor social media performance and analyse key metrics.
- Carry out online, market and competitor research.
- Help review product labels and check packaging artwork for accuracy and compliance.
- Support general marketing activities and ongoing projects.
- Help prepare marketing materials, product communications, presentations and promotional activities.
- Learn the wider Marketing Department’s workflows and provide operational support when needed.
- Keep marketing files, project information and deadlines organised.
- Help maintain day-to-day marketing activities and follow up on projects when the Marketing Project Coordinator is away.
Requirements
The ideal candidate is a mature and responsible individual who is eager to take initiative and comfortable working independently while also being a strong team player. You possess excellent communication skills and a natural ability to integrate seamlessly into a collaborative and international team environment. We are looking for someone who is proactive and ready to embrace challenges with a positive attitude.
- Experience with Canva and/or Adobe Creative Suite. Please clearly highlight any relevant experience with these tools in your CV.
- Fluency in English – C1. French and Portuguese are a plus.
- Background in Marketing, Digital Marketing, Communications, Media or Advertising.
- Strong knowledge of Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.
- Good understanding of social media analytics and performance metrics.
- A creative eye for branding and visual communication.
- Strong organisational and project coordination skills.
- Proactive, able to work independently, and comfortable managing several tasks and deadlines.
- Interested in developing a broader understanding of international marketing, branding and project coordination.
Salary
€2800-€3800 per month
The company
Our client is an FMCG company specialising in the sourcing and distribution of food products from around the world, with a strong focus on markets in West Africa. Based in Rotterdam, the company is looking for a new team member to join their international and multicultural team.
Application Procedure
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