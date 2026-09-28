Marketing Assistant

Experience with Canva and/or Adobe Creative Suite. Please clearly highlight any relevant experience with these tools in your CV.

Fluency in English – C1. French and Portuguese are a plus.

Background in Marketing, Digital Marketing, Communications, Media or Advertising.

Strong knowledge of Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Good understanding of social media analytics and performance metrics.

A creative eye for branding and visual communication.

Strong organisational and project coordination skills.

Proactive, able to work independently, and comfortable managing several tasks and deadlines.

Interested in developing a broader understanding of international marketing, branding and project coordination.

The ideal candidate is a mature and responsible individual who is eager to take initiative and comfortable working independently while also being a strong team player. You possess excellent communication skills and a natural ability to integrate seamlessly into a collaborative and international team environment. We are looking for someone who is proactive and ready to embrace challenges with a positive attitude.