Media Operations Specialist, Production Solutions EMEA- English

We are hiring for Netflix, and we are now looking for an experienced Media Operations Specialist, Production Solutions EMEA to join their Media Operations team in Amsterdam.

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, bringing TV series, films, documentaries and games to millions of members worldwide. As Netflix continues to grow, they are looking for exceptional talent to help drive their next phase of success.

In the role, you will be at the forefront of ensuring seamless content delivery and operational excellence on your titles. You will execute self-sufficiently against regional and local strategy, with light oversight from leadership, and adapt your approach as circumstances change.

Job Profile for Media Operations Specialist, Production Solutions EMEA

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Execute delivery, quality control, and asset creation workflows for assigned titles, identifying opportunities to streamline processes within scope

Monitor delivery performance data, identify patterns and root causes, escalate findings to leadership, and contribute to preventative solutions

Coach vendors to achieve efficient, independent, and error-free delivery

Serve as an escalation point for technical and operational issues throughout the production and delivery lifecycle

Contribute ideas to improve processes, documentation, and tools, and support the implementation of prioritised improvements

Act as a subject matter expert, guiding internal teams and vendors on technical workflows and internal tools such as Media Production Suite, Backlot, and AssetQC

Educate and train internal teams and vendors on technical specifications, workflows, internal tools, quality standards, and best practices

Guide vendors and internal teams in adopting company-provided AI tools across production and QC workflows, keeping pace with the evolving use of AI in content production

Maintain scalable documentation that enables vendors to self-diagnose and resolve issues, expanding existing playbooks as new scenarios arise

Support vendors in adopting cloud-based production workflows

Build strong relationships with external vendors and key stakeholders, including Post Production Supervisors and technical teams at post-production vendors

Collaborate effectively with internal teams, including Production Solutions, Production Management, Post Management, VFX Management, and Content Localisation, across the assigned title slate

Candidate Profile for Media Operations Specialist, Production Solutions EMEA

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

8+ years of experience in technical roles across scripted series, films, or non-fiction content, with a focus on digital distribution and file-based workflows

Proficiency with productivity and AI tools, including Claude Code, Claude Cowork, Google Workspace, Airtable, Slack, and Zapier

In-depth knowledge of digital audio and video formats, including IMF, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision, with proficiency in post-production software such as Avid Media Composer, Adobe Creative Suite, Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve, Transkoder, Clipster, and Pro Tools

Expertise in cloud-based workflows, partner integrations, industry protocols, and AI principles, with the ability to apply this knowledge to improve workstream efficiency

Experience working with third-party vendors to improve operations, together with a proven ability to coach and mentor teams in adopting new tools and workflows

Strong troubleshooting skills across video and audio formats, combined with a data-driven approach to improving efficiency

Ability to adapt approaches independently as project requirements and circumstances change, while working within established regional strategies and priorities

Strong organisational skills, with the ability to prioritise independently and a willingness to learn new workflows and tools

What Our Client Offers