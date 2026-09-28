Retail Area Manager - Vintage Fashion
About this role
Are you an experienced retail professional with a passion for vintage, fashion, and leading teams? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where no two days are the same?
For a rapidly growing vintage retailer, we are looking for an enthusiastic and entrepreneurial Retail Area Manager.
In this role, you will be responsible for approximately 6 to 7 stores and play an important part in the continued growth and development of the organization.
- Responsible for the day-to-day management and performance of 6–7 vintage stores;
- Lead, coach, and motivate large retail teams and Store Managers;
- Monitor sales, KPIs, store performance, and operational processes;
- Regularly visit stores, support teams, and identify opportunities for improvement;
- Work in a dynamic, fast-growing environment, responding flexibly to trends, social media, and changing business needs.
Requirements
- At least 1 year of relevant retail management experience, for example as a Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, or Key Holder;
- Strong leadership and coaching skills, with experience managing large teams and multiple locations;
- Entrepreneurial, flexible, and adaptable, with the ability to thrive in a fast-growing startup environment;
- Fluent in English is required; Dutch is a strong plus. Comfortable using WhatsApp, social media, and digital communication tools;
- Commercially minded and trend-aware, with a strong understanding of social media trends, vintage/second-hand products, and setting attractive prices.
Salary
What We Offer:
- A gross monthly salary of approximately €3,300 – €3,700;
- A challenging role within an innovative environment, where you can actively contribute to our growth story, with several new store openings each year;
- A strong focus on your personal development and career growth;
- The freedom to take the lead as a Social Media trendsetter;
- A strong focus on your well-being and work-life balance, with the right support and digital tools;
What Happens Next?
Within four working days, we will let you know whether you qualify for the position. We will then schedule an introductory meeting, either online or in person.
During this conversation, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the position, the company, and the next steps in the recruitment process. In consultation with you, we will introduce your profile to our client and continue to support and guide you throughout the application process.
The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters, with each recruiter having a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This enables us to be a valuable sparring partner for both candidates and clients throughout the recruitment process.