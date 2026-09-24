QA Specialist (equipment & system validation)
Posted on September 24, 2026
Breda
English
Posted on September 24, 2026
About this role
Please note before applying: Only candidates with a valid work permit for the Netherlands will be considered for this role. This role does NOT offer sponsorships options.
As QA Specialist, you will provide quality oversight for the validation and lifecycle management of equipment, automation and information systems. You will review technical documentation, advise different departments on GMP requirements and ensure that quality and compliance considerations are incorporated into technical decisions.
Your main responsibilities include:
As QA Specialist, you will provide quality oversight for the validation and lifecycle management of equipment, automation and information systems. You will review technical documentation, advise different departments on GMP requirements and ensure that quality and compliance considerations are incorporated into technical decisions.
Your main responsibilities include:
- Reviewing and approving equipment, automation and information system validation documentation.
- Providing QA guidance regarding the design, characterization and validation of equipment and systems.
- Ensuring validation activities comply with GMP, internal quality standards and regulatory requirements.
- Reviewing and approving technical changes to equipment, including parameter changes and like-for-like assessments.
- Reviewing changes to Maintenance & Engineering procedures, including preventive and corrective maintenance and changeover processes.
- Providing quality engineering support for testing strategies, investigations and technical quality issues.
- Supporting quality activities related to devices and combination products and ensuring alignment with applicable GMP requirements.
- Representing QA in Quality Risk Management (QRM) activities, including FMEA and other quality risk assessments.
- Reviewing Quality Risk Assessment reports and ensuring site activities remain aligned with corporate quality policies and strategies.
- Performing the final QA review of technical change controls, ensuring assessments and required actions are complete.
- Acting as a QA subject-matter expert for technical changes and coordinating input from different Quality areas.
Requirements
Requirements
- A Master's degree in Engineering, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Process Technology or a comparable field.
- Approximately 5–8 years of professional experience within a GMP environment.
- Relevant experience with equipment and automation validation.
- Strong knowledge of GMP requirements.
- Experience with equipment, automation and/or information system validation.
- Knowledge of computerized system compliance requirements, including EU GMP Annex 11 and FDA 21 CFR Part 11.
- Experience with Quality Risk Management tools such as FMEA.
- Experience using statistical methods to support activities such as sampling plans and hypothesis testing.
- Previous experience within the pharmaceutical industry.
- Experience working with nonconformances, CAPAs and Change Control.
Salary
€6200-€6400 per month
The company
Our client is an international market leader in the pharmaceutical industry – focused on transforming science and biotechnology into therapies that have the power to restore health or save lives. The patients are the main priority at all times. This USA founded organization holds a large site in Breda, where produced medicines are labeled, stored and shipped worldwide, to more than 75 countries. The staff in Breda works on supply chain processes, engineering, clinical research, marketing and sales on a daily basis. The company culture is dynamic and fast paced, with a strong international character.
Application Procedure
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