QA Specialist (equipment & system validation)

Reviewing and approving equipment, automation and information system validation documentation .

. Providing QA guidance regarding the design, characterization and validation of equipment and systems.

Ensuring validation activities comply with GMP, internal quality standards and regulatory requirements .

. Reviewing and approving technical changes to equipment, including parameter changes and like-for-like assessments.

Reviewing changes to Maintenance & Engineering procedures, including preventive and corrective maintenance and changeover processes.

Providing quality engineering support for testing strategies, investigations and technical quality issues.

Supporting quality activities related to devices and combination products and ensuring alignment with applicable GMP requirements.

and ensuring alignment with applicable GMP requirements. Representing QA in Quality Risk Management (QRM) activities, including FMEA and other quality risk assessments.

activities, including FMEA and other quality risk assessments. Reviewing Quality Risk Assessment reports and ensuring site activities remain aligned with corporate quality policies and strategies.

Performing the final QA review of technical change controls , ensuring assessments and required actions are complete.

, ensuring assessments and required actions are complete. Acting as a QA subject-matter expert for technical changes and coordinating input from different Quality areas.

As QA Specialist, you will provide quality oversight for the validation and lifecycle management of equipment, automation and information systems. You will review technical documentation, advise different departments on GMP requirements and ensure that quality and compliance considerations are incorporated into technical decisions.Your main responsibilities include:This is a position with a high level of independence and responsibility. You will work with minimal supervision and manage several assignments and processes simultaneously. You will independently determine the appropriate approach for your projects while working toward defined operational and project objectives. Ultimately, your work contributes to delivering validated systems that meet corporate, site and regulatory requirements.