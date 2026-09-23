Associate Quality Assurance

Has an MBO, Bachelor's, or Master's degree , preferably in Life Sciences or a related field;

, preferably in Life Sciences or a related field; Is a recent graduate or has up to approximately three years of relevant experience ;

; Has a strong eye for detail and works accurately;

Has good communication skills and enjoys collaborating with different departments;

Is enthusiastic, social, and a genuine team player;

Has a quality-focused and critical mindset;

Can work with multiple procedures and understands the importance of following them correctly;

Can identify problems and escalate them when necessary;

Is comfortable working with digital systems such as ERP systems, including SAP;

Has sufficient writing skills;

Is comfortable working in a hands-on, operational position;

Is available to work fully on-site in Breda.

Knowledge of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), Good Distribution Practice (GDP), and/or Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) is beneficial. However, previous experience is not required, and relevant procedures can be learned on the job.

Friday is a mandatory working day , as this is the busiest day for incoming deliveries;

, as this is the busiest day for incoming deliveries; The other two working days are flexible;

For this position, personality, communication skills, attention to detail, and a strong quality mindset are particularly important. You enjoy working as part of a team and are comfortable following detailed procedures while also thinking critically about the work you perform. We are looking for someone who:The position initially starts on aand isThere is a definite plan for the position to become. After May 2027, the position will return to at least three days per week. The client is currently working on a business case to potentially make the position permanently full-time.