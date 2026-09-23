Associate Quality Assurance
Posted on September 23, 2026
Breda
English
Posted on September 23, 2026
About this role
As an Associate QA, your main responsibility is the sampling, inspection, review, and release of incoming materials, particularly printed and non-printed secondary packaging components.Your responsibilities include:
- Review documentation related to incoming materials and components;
- Take samples of incoming packaging components according to established procedures;
- Perform visual inspections and measurements to verify that components meet the required specifications;
- Inspect received components for potential damage when needed;
- Review inspection results and determine whether materials can be released for use in production;
- Ensure that incoming materials meet all procedural, quality, and compliance requirements;
- Collect relevant data and follow up with internal stakeholders and/or suppliers when issues arise;
- Perform additional sampling and inspections when required;
- Provide Quality Assurance oversight for the incoming component process;
- Work according to established procedures and practices;
- Identify issues or roadblocks and escalate them appropriately;
- Collaborate with teams including Warehouse, Supply Chain, and Production.
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Requirements
For this position, personality, communication skills, attention to detail, and a strong quality mindset are particularly important. You enjoy working as part of a team and are comfortable following detailed procedures while also thinking critically about the work you perform. We are looking for someone who:
- Has an MBO, Bachelor's, or Master's degree, preferably in Life Sciences or a related field;
- Is a recent graduate or has up to approximately three years of relevant experience;
- Has a strong eye for detail and works accurately;
- Has good communication skills and enjoys collaborating with different departments;
- Is enthusiastic, social, and a genuine team player;
- Has a quality-focused and critical mindset;
- Can work with multiple procedures and understands the importance of following them correctly;
- Can identify problems and escalate them when necessary;
- Is comfortable working with digital systems such as ERP systems, including SAP;
- Has sufficient writing skills;
- Is comfortable working in a hands-on, operational position;
- Is available to work fully on-site in Breda.
- Knowledge of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), Good Distribution Practice (GDP), and/or Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) is beneficial. However, previous experience is not required, and relevant procedures can be learned on the job.
- Friday is a mandatory working day, as this is the busiest day for incoming deliveries;
- The other two working days are flexible;
Salary
€3900-€4100 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, focused on ensuring reliable, efficient, and high-quality manufacturing and distribution operations worldwide. The company culture is international, collaborative, and fast-paced, with strong attention to quality, compliance, and continuous improvement. Employees have the opportunity to work on cross-regional projects, standardize global processes, and contribute directly to operational excellence in warehousing and distribution.
Application Procedure
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