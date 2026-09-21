Digital Print & Prepress Specialist

Digital Print & Prepress Specialist

Posted on September 21, 2026
Undutchables
Zoeterwoude-Dorp
English
Posted on September 21, 2026

About this role

Are you passionate about digital printing and precision artwork? We are looking for a Digital Print & Prepress Specialist to lead and coordinate the day-to-day operations of our DTP studio. In this role, you will ensure the smooth and accurate production of high-quality artwork for heat transfer printing and other digital printing processes.
You will work closely with various teams to guarantee seamless project flow, uphold brand consistency, and deliver outstanding visual results. This is an exciting opportunity for someone with strong technical and creative skills who thrives in a dynamic production environment.
In this role, you will:
  • Oversee the production of artwork for heat transfer, direct, and sublimation printing - ensuring accuracy, colour consistency, and compliance with brand guidelines
  • Collaborate with sales, marketing, and production teams to ensure projects are delivered on time and meet quality expectations
  • Manage and maintain DTP studio equipment and software, ensuring optimal performance and minimal downtime
  • Implement and uphold quality control procedures to guarantee top-tier print output
  • Stay current with industry trends, tools, and technologies, identifying opportunities to improve workflow and efficiency
  • Be responsible for the smooth operation of digital printing assets and troubleshooting technical issues as needed

Requirements

To succeed in this position, you should have:
  • Proven experience as a DTP Operator, Studio Lead, or Digital Printing Specialist
  • Strong understanding of heat transfer printing processes
  • Expert proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign) and related design tools
  • Excellent knowledge of pre-press and print production techniques, including colour management, file preparation, and output optimisation
  • High attention to detail and a strong commitment to quality
  • Strong problem-solving skills and a proactive, hands-on attitude
  • Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment
  • Excellent communication and organisational skills
  • Experience in the apparel or textile industry is advantageous
  • Certified in digital printing technologies, especially HP Indigo (15K) is highly desired
  • A background in graphic design or production management

Salary

€3000-€3500 per month

The company

Our client is a global specialists in printing and converting high-quality materials.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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