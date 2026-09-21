Digital Print & Prepress Specialist
Posted on September 21, 2026
Zoeterwoude-Dorp
English
Posted on September 21, 2026
About this role
Are you passionate about digital printing and precision artwork? We are looking for a Digital Print & Prepress Specialist to lead and coordinate the day-to-day operations of our DTP studio. In this role, you will ensure the smooth and accurate production of high-quality artwork for heat transfer printing and other digital printing processes.
You will work closely with various teams to guarantee seamless project flow, uphold brand consistency, and deliver outstanding visual results. This is an exciting opportunity for someone with strong technical and creative skills who thrives in a dynamic production environment.
In this role, you will:
You will work closely with various teams to guarantee seamless project flow, uphold brand consistency, and deliver outstanding visual results. This is an exciting opportunity for someone with strong technical and creative skills who thrives in a dynamic production environment.
In this role, you will:
- Oversee the production of artwork for heat transfer, direct, and sublimation printing - ensuring accuracy, colour consistency, and compliance with brand guidelines
- Collaborate with sales, marketing, and production teams to ensure projects are delivered on time and meet quality expectations
- Manage and maintain DTP studio equipment and software, ensuring optimal performance and minimal downtime
- Implement and uphold quality control procedures to guarantee top-tier print output
- Stay current with industry trends, tools, and technologies, identifying opportunities to improve workflow and efficiency
- Be responsible for the smooth operation of digital printing assets and troubleshooting technical issues as needed
Requirements
To succeed in this position, you should have:
- Proven experience as a DTP Operator, Studio Lead, or Digital Printing Specialist
- Strong understanding of heat transfer printing processes
- Expert proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign) and related design tools
- Excellent knowledge of pre-press and print production techniques, including colour management, file preparation, and output optimisation
- High attention to detail and a strong commitment to quality
- Strong problem-solving skills and a proactive, hands-on attitude
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent communication and organisational skills
- Experience in the apparel or textile industry is advantageous
- Certified in digital printing technologies, especially HP Indigo (15K) is highly desired
- A background in graphic design or production management
Salary
€3000-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is a global specialists in printing and converting high-quality materials.
Application Procedure
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