Oversee the production of artwork for heat transfer, direct, and sublimation printing - ensuring accuracy, colour consistency, and compliance with brand guidelines

Collaborate with sales, marketing, and production teams to ensure projects are delivered on time and meet quality expectations

Manage and maintain DTP studio equipment and software, ensuring optimal performance and minimal downtime

Implement and uphold quality control procedures to guarantee top-tier print output

Stay current with industry trends, tools, and technologies, identifying opportunities to improve workflow and efficiency

Be responsible for the smooth operation of digital printing assets and troubleshooting technical issues as needed

Are you passionate about digital printing and precision artwork? We are looking for a Digital Print & Prepress Specialist to lead and coordinate the day-to-day operations of our DTP studio. In this role, you will ensure the smooth and accurate production of high-quality artwork for heat transfer printing and other digital printing processes.You will work closely with various teams to guarantee seamless project flow, uphold brand consistency, and deliver outstanding visual results. This is an exciting opportunity for someone with strong technical and creative skills who thrives in a dynamic production environment.