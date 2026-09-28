Interim Senior Recruiter | 24 hours
About this role
Are you an experienced recruiter who knows how to take ownership, challenge hiring managers and get things moving? For the European headquarters of a leading global healthcare organisation in Utrecht, we are looking for a strong Interim Senior Recruiter for 24 hours per week. You will join an international environment and take ownership of recruitment processes across the organisation. Interested in making an immediate impact? We would love to hear from you!
As Interim Senior Recruiter, you will take ownership of recruitment activities and support the organisation in attracting and selecting the right talent. This is a hands-on assignment for an experienced recruiter who can quickly understand the business, build strong relationships with hiring managers and independently manage recruitment processes.
You will:
- Manage recruitment processes from intake to offer, ensuring a professional and efficient candidate experience;
- Partner with hiring managers, challenge them where needed and translate their needs into effective recruitment approaches;
- Proactively source and approach relevant candidates through LinkedIn and other channels;
- Coordinate interviews, manage candidate communication and keep stakeholders informed throughout the process;
- Bring structure, pace and recruitment expertise to an international and dynamic organisation.
Requirements
We are looking for a senior recruiter who can quickly become a trusted recruitment partner within the organisation and is comfortable operating independently.
You bring:
- Several years of experience as a corporate and/or agency recruiter, preferably within an international environment;
- Strong stakeholder management skills and the confidence to advise and challenge hiring managers;
- Proven experience managing recruitment processes independently from intake to offer;
- A proactive, hands-on approach combined with strong sourcing and communication skills;
- Professional fluency in English; Dutch is not required.
Salary
You will join the European headquarters of a large international organisation within the healthcare industry. This is an interim assignment where you can quickly make an impact and take ownership of your recruitment portfolio.
- Start: as soon as possible;
- Availability: 24 hours per week initially;
- Location: Utrecht / hybrid;
- Rate: up to €75 per hour all-in;
- Contract: freelance/interim assignment;
- International working environment.
What's next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you throughout the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.