Interim Senior Recruiter | 24 hours

7000 - 8000

You will join the European headquarters of a large international organisation within the healthcare industry. This is an interim assignment where you can quickly make an impact and take ownership of your recruitment portfolio.

Start: as soon as possible;

Availability: 24 hours per week initially;

Location: Utrecht / hybrid;

Rate: up to €75 per hour all-in;

Contract: freelance/interim assignment;

International working environment.

What's next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you throughout the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.