HR Advisor - English

Our client, a globally recognised energy corporation with a strong international presence, is currently seeking an HR Advisor to join their dynamic, multicultural, and multilingual team in The Hague.

Job Profile for HR Advisor

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Coordinate immigration procedures and prepare work permit documentation for group project moves and individual transfer of employees and family for international secondment assignments, as well as local hires to the company's offices

Support the placement process for Professional Assignments (internally identified talent), ensuring timely coordination with external companies and ensuring compliant immigration solutions

Liaise with Government Authorities and Immigration vendors to ensure compliant visa and immigration requirements are met both at the start and end of international assignments

Collaborate with HR, legal, and tax teams to assist in resolving immigration and compliance matters

Ensure that mobility-related activities comply with relevant external regulations and internal policies

Handle all associated administrative tasks to ensure complete documentation and requirements for Immigration and social security are provided to authorities in a timely and orderly manner

Act as single point of contact for assignees and project teams to handle mobilisation of company projects to assigned location

Advise assignees and management on Governmental and internal policies and procedures regarding international transfers and immigration and social security requirements

Support business travellers with obtaining appropriate visas

Provide administrative support with invoice processing, system updates, etc.

Support the management of contracts relevant to international HR operations. This includes planning, coordinating, supervising and vendor performance review activities related to major third-party contracts such as visa and immigration providers

Candidate Profile for HR Advisor

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Knowledge of Immigration procedures and related administrative support

Excellent MS Office skills

Excellent stakeholder management skills

Experience in organising immigration procedures for expat employees and their families

Experience in the Global Mobility field

Experience in international assignment management and with secondment assignments

Experience with SuccessFactors would be beneficial

Ability to manage external vendors and stakeholders

Ability to network and maintain professional relationships

What Our Client Offers