HR Advisor - English
Posted on September 4, 2026
The Hague
40
Posted on September 4, 2026
About this role
Our client, a globally recognised energy corporation with a strong international presence, is currently seeking an HR Advisor to join their dynamic, multicultural, and multilingual team in The Hague.
Job Profile for HR Advisor
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Coordinate immigration procedures and prepare work permit documentation for group project moves and individual transfer of employees and family for international secondment assignments, as well as local hires to the company's offices
- Support the placement process for Professional Assignments (internally identified talent), ensuring timely coordination with external companies and ensuring compliant immigration solutions
- Liaise with Government Authorities and Immigration vendors to ensure compliant visa and immigration requirements are met both at the start and end of international assignments
- Collaborate with HR, legal, and tax teams to assist in resolving immigration and compliance matters
- Ensure that mobility-related activities comply with relevant external regulations and internal policies
- Handle all associated administrative tasks to ensure complete documentation and requirements for Immigration and social security are provided to authorities in a timely and orderly manner
- Act as single point of contact for assignees and project teams to handle mobilisation of company projects to assigned location
- Advise assignees and management on Governmental and internal policies and procedures regarding international transfers and immigration and social security requirements
- Support business travellers with obtaining appropriate visas
- Provide administrative support with invoice processing, system updates, etc.
- Support the management of contracts relevant to international HR operations. This includes planning, coordinating, supervising and vendor performance review activities related to major third-party contracts such as visa and immigration providers
Candidate Profile for HR Advisor
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Knowledge of Immigration procedures and related administrative support
- Excellent MS Office skills
- Excellent stakeholder management skills
- Experience in organising immigration procedures for expat employees and their families
- Experience in the Global Mobility field
- Experience in international assignment management and with secondment assignments
- Experience with SuccessFactors would be beneficial
- Ability to manage external vendors and stakeholders
- Ability to network and maintain professional relationships
What Our Client Offers
- 24 holidays per annum
- Every 10th day is off
- 13th-month salary
- Subsidised canteen
- Full travel costs reimbursement
- Pension plan
- Health insurance allowance of €70 per month
- Bike lease scheme
- Gym membership
- Global wellbeing support
- Training opportunities
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