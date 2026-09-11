Global Mobility Advisor - English
Posted on September 11, 2026
The Hague
40
Posted on September 11, 2026
About this role
Our client, a globally recognised energy corporation with a strong international presence, is currently seeking a Global Mobility Advisor to join their dynamic, multicultural, and multilingual team in The Hague.
Job Profile for Global Mobility Advisor
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Coordinate international assignments, relocations, project mobilisations, and related employee lifecycle activities across multiple countries
- Liaise with payroll, finance, legal, HR and external vendors to ensure timely and accurate completion of mobility activities
- Contribute to shared team activities, including case support, ticket management, administrative tasks and coverage during periods of high workload or absence
- Manage mobility administration, documentation and assignment-related transactions accurately and within agreed timelines
- Prepare and maintain payroll-related inputs, allowance data, trackers and other mobility records, with strong attention to accuracy and deadlines
- Support regular data reporting and analysis relating to mobility activity, cases and operational performance
- Identify opportunities for process improvement while balancing improvement initiatives with timely operational delivery
- Support assignees, project teams and HR stakeholders throughout the mobile lifecycle, escalating complex matters where appropriate
- Apply established policies and processes while using judgement where information or procedures are not fully defined
- Maintain accurate records and ensure compliance with global mobility policies and procedures
- Contribute to policy, process and continuous improvement initiatives within the global mobility function
Candidate Profile for Global Mobility Advisor
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Working knowledge of systems preferred, such as SAP SuccessFactors and Concur
- At least 2 years in a global mobility, international HR or relocation role, handling international assignments or relocations yourself
- Experience working with external mobility vendors (relocation, immigration or tax providers) on live cases
- Hands-on experience preparing payroll inputs or allowance data for employees on assignment is a strong plus
- Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build effective working relationships across different cultures, functions and levels of seniority
- Exposure to international assignments, employee relocations or cross-border HR processes is advantageous
- Interest in data, reporting and continuous improvement
- Strong organisational skills with the ability to manage several priorities and deadlines simultaneously
- Attention to detail, particularly when handling employee, payroll or financial data
- Comfortable working in an environment where priorities may change and not every situation has a predefined process
- Able to work independently while also contributing flexibly to shared team responsibilities
- Strong problem-solving skills with a practical, solutions-oriented approach
- Able to build effective relationships with employees, colleagues and external stakeholders
What Our Client Offers
- 24 holidays per annum
- Every 10th day is off
- 13th-month salary
- Subsidised canteen
- Full travel costs reimbursement
- Pension plan
- Health insurance allowance of €70 per month
- Bike lease scheme
- Gym membership
- Global wellbeing support
- Training opportunities
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