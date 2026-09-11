Global Mobility Advisor - English

Our client, a globally recognised energy corporation with a strong international presence, is currently seeking a Global Mobility Advisor to join their dynamic, multicultural, and multilingual team in The Hague.

Job Profile for Global Mobility Advisor

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Coordinate international assignments, relocations, project mobilisations, and related employee lifecycle activities across multiple countries

Liaise with payroll, finance, legal, HR and external vendors to ensure timely and accurate completion of mobility activities

Contribute to shared team activities, including case support, ticket management, administrative tasks and coverage during periods of high workload or absence

Manage mobility administration, documentation and assignment-related transactions accurately and within agreed timelines

Prepare and maintain payroll-related inputs, allowance data, trackers and other mobility records, with strong attention to accuracy and deadlines

Support regular data reporting and analysis relating to mobility activity, cases and operational performance

Identify opportunities for process improvement while balancing improvement initiatives with timely operational delivery

Support assignees, project teams and HR stakeholders throughout the mobile lifecycle, escalating complex matters where appropriate

Apply established policies and processes while using judgement where information or procedures are not fully defined

Maintain accurate records and ensure compliance with global mobility policies and procedures

Contribute to policy, process and continuous improvement initiatives within the global mobility function

Candidate Profile for Global Mobility Advisor

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Working knowledge of systems preferred, such as SAP SuccessFactors and Concur

At least 2 years in a global mobility, international HR or relocation role, handling international assignments or relocations yourself

Experience working with external mobility vendors (relocation, immigration or tax providers) on live cases

Hands-on experience preparing payroll inputs or allowance data for employees on assignment is a strong plus

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build effective working relationships across different cultures, functions and levels of seniority

Exposure to international assignments, employee relocations or cross-border HR processes is advantageous

Interest in data, reporting and continuous improvement

Strong organisational skills with the ability to manage several priorities and deadlines simultaneously

Attention to detail, particularly when handling employee, payroll or financial data

Comfortable working in an environment where priorities may change and not every situation has a predefined process

Able to work independently while also contributing flexibly to shared team responsibilities

Strong problem-solving skills with a practical, solutions-oriented approach

Able to build effective relationships with employees, colleagues and external stakeholders

What Our Client Offers