Junior DevOps Engineer IAM (Ping DS/IDM)
About this role
Junior DevOps Engineer IAM (Ping AM/DS/IDM)
You'll shape our IAM for the future with Ping Identity platforms. With deep technical expertise and a sense of architecture, you'll shape Swisscom's security promise to our customers. You'll also contribute hands-on to engineering.
What impact will you have?
The department is organized according to agile principles in a SAFe value stream. The value stream currently consists of three ARTs, each with experts of different backgrounds and levels of maturity. We cultivate a culture of curiosity with transparent communication and flat hierarchies. You will be a reliable point of contact for technical questions regarding the Ping Identity Platform in the value stream.
Requirements
Must-haves:
Experience with Ping/ForgeRock Identity Management Solutions (DS/IDM)
Proficiency with cloud-native technologies (containerization with Docker, orchestration with Kubernetes, Linux/Unix)
Experience with programming on the JVM (Java, Groovy or any other languages)
Strong sense of ownership, accountability, and responsibility
Reliable, Self-Motivated and solution-oriented mindset
Eager to learn and share experience with team members
Nice-to-haves:
CI/CD automation experience (GitLab or similar)
Familiarity with modern monitoring, observability, and security frameworks
Understanding of working in an agile environment and delivering incremental value
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are spark passion, aim high and stand true.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Salary range: 60,000 to 80,000 euros gross per year including holiday allowance
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance