Junior DevOps Engineer IAM (Ping DS/IDM)

Junior DevOps Engineer IAM (Ping AM/DS/IDM)

You'll shape our IAM for the future with Ping Identity platforms. With deep technical expertise and a sense of architecture, you'll shape Swisscom's security promise to our customers. You'll also contribute hands-on to engineering.

What impact will you have?

The department is organized according to agile principles in a SAFe value stream. The value stream currently consists of three ARTs, each with experts of different backgrounds and levels of maturity. We cultivate a culture of curiosity with transparent communication and flat hierarchies. You will be a reliable point of contact for technical questions regarding the Ping Identity Platform in the value stream.