Warehouse Operative - Dutch & English
Posted on November 28, 2025
Heerlen
Dutch, English
20
Posted on November 28, 2025
About this role
Our esteemed client, a leading provider of premium height access solutions with a strong footprint across multiple markets, is recognised for its extensive product range, uncompromising quality, and commitment to safety and innovation. From everyday ladders to specialised scaffold towers, they deliver equipment that meets the highest standards and supports customers in every sector.
Currently, they are looking for a Warehouse Operative to join their new warehouse team in Heerlen.
Job Profile for Warehouse Operative
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
- Assist with loading and unloading deliveries
- Move and store goods safely
- Operate forklifts and other warehouse equipment safely and efficiently
- Keep the warehouse clean and well organised
- Help with stock checks and inventory management
- Work closely with team members to meet daily targets
- Answer incoming calls
Candidate Profile for Warehouse Operative
- Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken
- Forklift experience is a must (counterbalance and/or reach preferred); Certification is a plus
- Proven experience in a warehouse or logistics environment that involves large/heavy items
- Experience dealing with ERP systems
- Capable of lifting heavy goods
- Willingness to learn and take direction
- Good attention to detail and time management
- Excellent work ethic and positive attitude
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Willingness to be flexible on working hours when required, including weekend work in the future as business needs evolve
What Our Client Offers
- 25 holidays per annum
- Amazing pension plan
- Position in a company with 20+ years of experience and strong market presence
- Direct involvement in day-to-day operations, where your input matters
- On-site parking
