Site Materials & Logistics Specialist - English

Our client is an international company, supplying essential industrial gases and related equipment to various sectors, focusing on innovation and sustainability. They lead in the development of large-scale gas projects that convert natural resources into valuable products. Known for their operational excellence and commitment to safety and the environment, they are dedicated to creating solutions that benefit communities worldwide.

We are looking for a motivated Site Materials & Logistics Specialist to join their team in the Rotterdam area. In this position, you will be working on a project and reporting to the Construction Manager. You will also be the focal point for all Materials Management and Logistics activities on site for the company’s procured free issue materials.

Job Profile for Site Materials & Logistics Specialist

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Assist in the calculation of detailed schedules for equipment, materials, and manpower with respect to schedule needs versus resource capabilities

Plan and execute the material management of bulk and engineered equipment, systems, and construction materials in support of project operations within established material management plans, policies, and procedures

Act as the focal point for all onsite logistics movements, including organising plant, equipment and transport for material shipments, either to/from on or offsite contractors or Construction locations. This may be through an existing Contractor arrangement or via 3rd party companies

Ensure lifting plans are in place, reviewed and approved for all required lifts

Review material status reports to provide material delivery updates to Construction Management

Advise Construction Management of developments that may substantially affect project costs or schedules, and work with project teams and suppliers to find mitigating solutions

Provide training and workshops on Materials Management practices, standards, and methodologies

Candidate Profile for Site Materials & Logistics Specialist

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Minimum of 10 years working with planning and scheduling software and systems

Strong knowledge of material management, logistics, and construction planning

Proven competence with Smart Materials software in a construction site environment

Hands-on involvement in site material management on EPC industry projects

Background as a Material Management and Logistics Team Supervisor, leading teams of at least 6–8 subordinates

Exposure to complex procurement environments on major capital projects

Strong organisational and planning skills

Ability to train and mentor less experienced material coordinators to achieve success

What Our Client Offers