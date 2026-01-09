What exactly are you going to do

As a seed department employee, you will contribute to the accurate and efficient processing of different types of seeds within a modern and well-organized company. Working in a small team of two, you will combine technical tasks with logical thinking and organizational skills. This role requires precision, focus, and a structured approach. No prior experience is needed, as we provide thorough training to get you started.

What You Will Do:

Control: accurately count tulip seeds using a specialized counting machine;

Operate: set up and monitor the proper functioning of the counting machine;

Support: assist the team leader with daily tasks on the seed department;

Administer: perform light administrative tasks, such as data checks and creating simple overviews;

Contribute: support the planning department during quieter periods.

What do we offer you

Hourly salary of €15.09 gross;

Temporary contract with the prospect of permanent employment;

Full-time position of 40 hours per week;

Work in a small, close-knit, and calm team;

Gain experience in the horticulture sector;

Clear task division and team support provided.

Job Requirements

Proficiency in English or Dutch is required;

Highly accurate and patient in task execution;

Logical thinking and data handling skills;

Strong sense of responsibility and organizational abilities;

Willingness to learn new tasks.

About the company

At Unique, it’s all about you. We don’t just look at your CV, we consider your goals and ambitions to help you find a job that truly fits. You can work flexibly, with options for part-time or full-time hours, and receive personal guidance throughout your application, from CV preparation to interview coaching. You’ll also have the opportunity to further develop your skills through training and courses. Working through Unique means you get paid every week, giving you not just a job, but a workplace where you feel comfortable and can continue to grow.