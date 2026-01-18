As a Return Coordinator, you will contribute to the smooth processing of returns at their depot in Bleiswijk. Your role involves ensuring that incoming returns are accurately checked, processed, and organized. With your attention to detail and structured approach, you will help maintain an efficient workflow and support the team in keeping everything running seamlessly. This position requires a proactive mindset, organizational skills, and the ability to collaborate effectively with colleagues in a dynamic environment.

What You Will Do:

Inspecting: carefully checking and registering incoming returns in the system.

Documenting: preparing and verifying loading lists and freight documents.

Processing: handling returns according to established guidelines and procedures.

Organizing: maintaining a clear and structured flow of goods at the depot.

Collaborating: working closely with colleagues to ensure smooth operations.

What do we offer you

At our client, we believe in creating an environment where your growth and well-being are prioritized. Joining our team means not only contributing to a dynamic workplace but also benefiting from a comprehensive package tailored to support your professional and personal ambitions.

Hourly salary of €14.80 excl. holiday pay

Temporary contract with the prospect of permanent employment.

Full-time role, 32 to 40 hours per week.

Travel allowance up to €7.54 per day.

27 leave days, with an option to purchase 5 extra days.

Opportunities for growth within your business unit and Dynalogic.

Job Requirements

We are looking for a detail-oriented and proactive Returns Specialist who thrives in a dynamic logistics environment.

Minimum VMBO diploma, preferably in logistics.

Experience with administrative processes and systems.

Structured work approach with strong attention to detail.

Flexible availability for a 2-shift schedule.

Proficient in Dutch, both spoken and written.

About the company

Located in Bleiswijk, our client is a leader in premium delivery solutions. With a mission to provide seamless customer experiences, they go beyond delivery by offering installation services and sustainable product take-back options. Their core values—customer focus, reliability, and innovation—drive everything we do.

At our client, you’ll find a dynamic workplace where your ideas matter. We invest in your growth through training opportunities and foster a collaborative, informal team culture. Their commitment to employee well-being ensures a balanced and supportive environment.

Ready to join a company where your contributions make a difference every day?