Manager Demand Planning (TEMP)

We are on the lookout for a strong Manager Demand Planning to help drive our company's success. This role is key in ensuring we maintain a high level of competence within the Demand area.

Your Key Activities Include:



Monitoring, consolidating, and improving the demand plan (0-18 months) for the Fighting Unit based on the commercial plans from sales and marketing.



Aligning closely with finance and the supply chain to ensure seamless operations.



Driving an effective and efficient Demand Review process within the Fighting Unit.



Overseeing the hand-over to the supplying Customer Supply Chains in the S&OP process, ensuring that demand is fulfilled at the required service levels.



Being accountable for Forecast Accuracy & Bias in collaboration with commercial teams.



Are you ready for this exciting challenge? If you're available for at least 6 months, we want to hear from you!

Apply now! (Please note: freelance/interim positions are unfortunately not possible. You will receive a temporary contract.)

Main Accountabilities / Key Tasks:



Fighting Unit Customer SC Demand Strategy



Provide input to the Business Group Demand Planning & CSC strategy



Develops and ensure execution of the Demand strategy for the own Demand department in order to improve demand excellence



Defines strategy for new businesses by analyzing the latest trends and developments in the market and translating this to the own department



Contribute pro-actively to the strategic planning process (ICP / 12Q) Demand Supervision and Consolidation



Supervise and consolidate the FU's unconstrained (or agreed upon constrained) demand plans from the demand planners into the FU S&OP demand plan as input for the S&OP Demand and Supply Network Plan



Prepares the CMBC Demand Review meeting, supports the Industry & Trading Demand review Meeting



Communicate/report to the demand planners and commercial teams decisions/constraints from the (pre-)S&OP process and drive the related actions to take place in the Fighting Unit



First point of contact for the commercial organization (Fighting Unit, Sales, Marketing, Category teams, Key Account team) for the operational and/or tactical planning horizon



Ensures the successful implementation of statistical Forecasting for this product group



Representing commercial requirement & needs Understand the impact of business dynamics (NPD, EOL, promotions, events, seasonality, leads, tenders, contracts) in the demand plan



Understand, apply and maintain Fighting Unit priority rule book (product & customer) based on input from Category, Key Account team and/or commercial teams (sales, marketing) and manage in case of e.g., out of stocks and matching of demand & supply



Foster the reputation of the team as the expert in in their field by building strong bonds of trust and confidence with internal and external stakeholders



Support to stakeholders to generate change management momentum needed within their own teams Establish and optimize team processes to balance dynamic business priorities



Ensure an adequate organisation and staffing of the department, set up training and staff plans, organizing work meetings and pay attention to personnel management.



Through our agency, you will receive a 6 -month temporary contract.

There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 6 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract, however, we are not able to guarantee this.



Salary will be around €8000,- max. gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;



30 Annual leave days;



Travel expenses will be covered;



Pension plan.



