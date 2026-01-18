Logistics Employee

Logistics Employee

Posted on January 18, 2026
Utrecht
Posted on January 18, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As a Logistics Employee at GLS Utrecht, you play a key role in making sure packages are sorted and delivered on time. This active position is perfect if you enjoy physical work, thrive in a fast-paced environment, and love teamwork. Your efforts help maintain the reliability GLS is known for.

What You’ll Do as a Logistics Employee

  • Safely load and unload packages following guidelines
  • Scan and sort goods accurately, including small parcels
  • Check packages for irregularities and hazardous materials (ADR)
  • Keep your workspace clean, safe, and organized
  • Take on various warehouse tasks as needed
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Utrecht delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Trade Logistics Coordinator | 24/week
Client Services & Procurement Specialist | French | Utrecht
Procurement Manager - Packaging (TEMP)
Part-time Warehouse Operative - English
Shipping Agent (TEMP)
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position