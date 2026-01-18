Logistics Employee

Ready to be our logistics superhero? 🦸‍♂️🦸‍♀️We’re looking for a hands‑on logistics professional to join our friendly, down‑to‑earth Brabant team in Hapert. You’ll help keep our daily operations running smoothly with teamwork, energy and a roll‑up‑your‑sleeves mentality. Sound like you? Join us and make a real impact in a company where teamwork, humor and hard work go hand in hand…