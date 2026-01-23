R&D Research Analyst - Temp

Do you want to make an impact in a state-of-the-art research lab and contribute to nutritional developments? Are you ready to use in-vitro digestion, cell culturing, and ELISA's to make the next scientific breakthrough? Then this is the opportunity for you! Here you have the chance to make the next step in your career as a Research Analyst. This team delivers scientific evidence on the impact of nutrition on overall health. As part of this team, you will be working in the life science laboratory in Wageningen on cell-based models.

We are looking for an enthusiastic research analyst, with 2 to 3 years of experience, who is ready to make an impact on the R&D Nutrition Team in Wageningen. Are you seeking a temporary assignment for the next 12 months? Are you available right away? If so, do not hesitate to reach out to us today!

Don't hide, apply!

In this position you will be part of the In Vitro Analyses Team of the R&D Nutrition Department and work closely together with experts of this team. Besides your direct colleagues, you will also work together with other multidiciplinary teams.

Your tasks and responsibilities as research analyst will include:



Planning, designing, and preparation of experiments with in vitro digestion models, cell culture;



Delivering high quality results, interpreting results, documenting outcomes in reports;



Managing data sets and performing data analyses;



Being responsible for good functioning of the laboratory.



Through our agency, you will receive a 12 month temporary contract.

There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 12 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract; however, we are not able to guarantee this.



Salary will be around €4000 - €4500 gross a month based on a full-time position (38 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;



30 annual leave days;



Travel expenses will be covered;



Pension plan.



Highly skilled migrants applying for this position should be aware of visa and residence permit requirements.

