Laboratory assistant

Laboratory assistant

Posted on January 23, 2026
De Kwakel
Posted on January 23, 2026

About this role

Are you someone who thrives in a structured and dynamic environment, keeping everything running smoothly? As a laboratory assistant, you play a key role in supporting the lab's operations. Your attention to detail and ability to work with numbers ensure that processes stay on track. Working closely with a small, dedicated team, you contribute to maintaining quality and efficiency within the company. Your responsibilities will include:

  • Performing administrative tasks and accurately processing data;
  • Keeping the workspace clean and organized;
  • Preparing tools and stickers for use;
  • Ensuring the correct placement of containers and verifying codes;
  • Providing general support within the lab.

What do we offer you

  • Work in a small, close-knit, and calm team;
  • Opportunity to gain experience in the horticulture sector;
  • Clear task division and team support.

Job Requirements

  • You work accurately and in a structured manner;
  • You handle work pressure effectively and stay focused;
  • You are proactive and identify tasks independently;
  • You speak Dutch and/or English fluently;
  • You have an eye for detail and are good with numbers.

About the company

At Unique, it’s all about you. We don’t just look at your CV, we consider your goals and ambitions to help you find a job that truly fits. You can work flexibly, with options for part-time or full-time hours, and receive personal guidance throughout your application, from CV preparation to interview coaching. You’ll also have the opportunity to further develop your skills through training and courses. Working through Unique means you get paid every week, giving you not just a job, but a workplace where you feel comfortable and can continue to grow. We believe in equal opportunities and our vacancies are open to everyone.

Want more jobs like this?Get Research / Academic jobs in De Kwakel delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Lead Specialist - Packaging Design & Specifications (TEMP)
Quality Specialist (temp 6 months)
Research Analyst (TEMP)
Director of Research & Development
Product Development Specialist (Food)
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position