Are you someone who thrives in a structured and dynamic environment, keeping everything running smoothly? As a laboratory assistant, you play a key role in supporting the lab's operations. Your attention to detail and ability to work with numbers ensure that processes stay on track. Working closely with a small, dedicated team, you contribute to maintaining quality and efficiency within the company. Your responsibilities will include:

Performing administrative tasks and accurately processing data;

Keeping the workspace clean and organized;

Preparing tools and stickers for use;

Ensuring the correct placement of containers and verifying codes;

Providing general support within the lab.

What do we offer you

Work in a small, close-knit, and calm team;

Opportunity to gain experience in the horticulture sector;

Clear task division and team support.

Job Requirements

You work accurately and in a structured manner;

You handle work pressure effectively and stay focused;

You are proactive and identify tasks independently;

You speak Dutch and/or English fluently;

You have an eye for detail and are good with numbers.

About the company

At Unique, it’s all about you. We don’t just look at your CV, we consider your goals and ambitions to help you find a job that truly fits. You can work flexibly, with options for part-time or full-time hours, and receive personal guidance throughout your application, from CV preparation to interview coaching. You’ll also have the opportunity to further develop your skills through training and courses. Working through Unique means you get paid every week, giving you not just a job, but a workplace where you feel comfortable and can continue to grow. We believe in equal opportunities and our vacancies are open to everyone.